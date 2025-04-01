A truck drove into a building in Boston and hit several passers-by. Six people were injured, including the driver, according to the police in the capital of the US state of Massachusetts.
According to the emergency services, four of the injured were taken to hospital. Pictures from the scene in Chinatown in the center of the metropolis showed an overturned truck with a smashed windshield.
DEVELOPING: A truck that crashed off a Boston street is believed to have hit people, police say. A rental truck is on its side at the scene. https://t.co/Lj4ViqBV3Y
Investigators are currently assuming it was an accident, public prosecutor Kevin Hayden told reporters. There was no reason to assume that it was intentional. Boston's police chief Michael Cox added that the whole thing could have turned out much worse given the location of the incident.