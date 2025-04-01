A yellow truck has injured several people in Boston. Bild: Screen X NBC10 Boston

A truck has left a road in Boston in the USA and is said to have hit several people. Investigators are currently assuming that it was not intentional, but an accident.

Carsten Dörges

No time? blue News summarizes for you A truck has left the road in Boston and injured several people.

The police have not yet said what caused the accident.

The area around the accident has been cordoned off. Show more

A truck drove into a building in Boston and hit several passers-by. Six people were injured, including the driver, according to the police in the capital of the US state of Massachusetts.

According to the emergency services, four of the injured were taken to hospital. Pictures from the scene in Chinatown in the center of the metropolis showed an overturned truck with a smashed windshield.

DEVELOPING: A truck that crashed off a Boston street is believed to have hit people, police say. A rental truck is on its side at the scene. https://t.co/Lj4ViqBV3Y — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) April 1, 2025

Investigators are currently assuming it was an accident, public prosecutor Kevin Hayden told reporters. There was no reason to assume that it was intentional. Boston's police chief Michael Cox added that the whole thing could have turned out much worse given the location of the incident.