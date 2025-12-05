A lorry plunged into the River Aare on Friday afternoon. The accident occurred on the Gösgerstrasse bridge in Winznau SO. Swisstopo/Keystone-SDA

A serious accident has occurred in Winznau SO. A truck broke through a bridge railing and plunged into the Aare. The condition of the driver is unclear and the rescue work is still ongoing in the evening.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Friday afternoon, a truck broke through the railing on a bridge in Winznau SO and crashed into the Aare.

The rescue work is still ongoing in the evening, with a large-scale operation by the emergency services.

According to the cantonal police, initial findings point to a self-inflicted accident.

So far, no occupants have been rescued from the vehicle. Show more

This article will be updated on an ongoing basis.

A serious accident occurred on a bridge on Gösgerstrasse at the entrance to Winznau in the canton of Solothurn on Friday afternoon. A truck on its way to Olten broke through a bridge railing and crashed into the Aare. The recovery of the truck's occupants is still ongoing in the evening.

According to a spokesperson for the Solothurn cantonal police, no one had been rescued from the vehicle at 6.00 pm. Initially, "20 Minuten" had reported that a truck had broken through the railing of the bridge and crashed into the Aare.

The police were unable to provide any information on the number and origin of the vehicle's occupants. However, it is now certain that the truck was not carrying any dangerous goods.

Several emergency services are on the scene with a large contingent, and a rescue boat is also in use. According to the cantonal police, initial findings point to a self-inflicted accident.