Rescue workers and divers during the recovery of the crashed truck from the Aare near Winznau SO. Keystone

A truck fell off a bridge into the River Aare in the canton of Solothurn on Friday afternoon. The police are assuming that it was a self-inflicted accident and are asking the public for information.

In a suspected accident, a truck fell off a bridge into the River Aare between Olten and Winznau SO on Friday afternoon. The truck was pulled out of the Aare on Saturday night and the driver could only be recovered dead. The police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the accident.

The truck was traveling from Olten in the direction of Winznau when, for unknown reasons, it broke through the railing of the Gösgenstrasse bridge and plunged into the Aare, a spokesperson for the Solothurn cantonal police told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The information about the accident was received by the police at 3.00 pm.

Pneumatic cranes rescued the truck from the Aare. Keystone

No dangerous goods were loaded in the truck, according to an inquiry from the Solothurn cantonal police.

Gösgerstrasse and some of the adjacent roads had to be completely closed during the complex recovery work. This led to corresponding traffic obstructions. They have been open to traffic again since early Saturday morning.

The course of the accident and the cause are the subject of ongoing investigations.