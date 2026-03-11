According to the Bern cantonal police, the driver could only be recovered dead. Keystone

A man died in an accident involving a truck in Hasle near Burgdorf on Tuesday afternoon. The Bern cantonal police have started an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Noemi Hüsser

A man died in an accident involving a lorry in Hasle near Burgdorf on Tuesday lunchtime. The driver was recovered dead at the scene of the accident. This was announced by the Bern cantonal police in a statement.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, shortly after 12.30 p.m. According to the police, the truck was traveling from Hasle near Burgdorf when it left the road in the Hasliberg forest near Schlössli for reasons that are still unclear. The vehicle overturned in the steeply sloping terrain.

Driver was 31 years old

The driver was so seriously injured that emergency services were only able to recover him dead. The deceased was a 31-year-old Afghan citizen from the canton of Nidwalden.

In addition to the Bern cantonal police, several fire departments, an ambulance team and the care team of the canton of Bern were deployed. The Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office has begun an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.