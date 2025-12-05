A serious accident has occurred near Olten SO. A truck broke through a bridge railing and plunged into the Aare. The condition of the driver is unclear.
A serious accident has occurred on a bridge on Gösgerstrasse at the entrance to Winznau in the canton of Solothurn. A truck broke through a bridge railing and plunged into the Aare.
Citing an eyewitness,"20 Minuten" reports that the truck is currently being recovered with the help of a crane.
According to the Solothurn cantonal police, several emergency services are on site with a large contingent, and a rescue boat is also in use. The condition of the driver is unclear.
