The Trump administration criticizes Switzerland over organic regulations. Migros and Coop are in the sights. sda

The USA accuses Switzerland of trade barriers: Organic regulations and the market power of Coop and Migros in particular are being criticized. The report could further fuel the customs dispute.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland is being criticized by the US government for its strict organic regulations, which it sees as trade barriers for American products.

In addition, the strong market position of large retailers is seen as a disadvantage for foreign suppliers.

The background to this is a high trade deficit between the USA and Switzerland, even though there is a US surplus in the services sector. Show more

The US government under Donald Trump has criticized Switzerland for its organic regulations and the dominance of Migros and Coop in the retail sector. The Department of Commerce has therefore identified "significant barriers" to US organic imports, according to a recently published report entitled "Foreign Trade Barriers". The Tamedia newspapers in Switzerland were the first to report on this on Wednesday.

Specifically, the "strict and detailed regulations" for organic farming in Switzerland, complex certification and labeling requirements and the dominance of two large retail chains favor local brands, according to the report. However, the names of Coop and Migros are not explicitly mentioned.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) has taken note of the report but is not commenting on its content, according to a request from Tamedia newspapers.

High trade deficit

The report also cites figures on trade volumes. According to the report, the trade deficit between Switzerland and the US amounted to USD 34.3 billion in 2025 from a US perspective. It has therefore decreased by a good 10 percent compared to the previous year.

The Federal Office for Customs and Border Security (FOCBS) came to a different conclusion in January. According to its calculations, Swiss exports to the USA excluding gold rose by 3.9 percent to 54.7 billion Swiss francs. Imports from the USA, on the other hand, fell by 5.7 percent to 13.3 billion Swiss francs. All in all, the trade surplus increased to 41.4 billion Swiss francs.

The high trade deficit was US President Trump's main argument for the high tariffs imposed on Swiss imports last year. Last November, the US and Switzerland reached an agreement in the tariff dispute, but negotiations on an agreement are still ongoing.

One of Switzerland's arguments in the customs dispute has always been that the situation is different for services than for goods. US exports are significantly higher than Swiss imports. This is now confirmed by the latest report from the Department of Commerce. There is a US surplus of 32.1 billion US dollars. It has thus increased by a good 8 percent.