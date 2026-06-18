Angela Perryman is healthy. Nevertheless, the American woman has been in quarantine for weeks. And that’s not going to change anytime soon, because U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy is overruling his own experts.

Following a Hantavirus Case Trump Administration Official Ignores His Own Experts and Forces a Healthy Woman into Quarantine

No time? blue News summarizes for you Angela Perryman was a passenger on the Hondius cruise ship this spring. That’s where the hantavirus outbreak occurred.

Since returning home, the American woman has been in quarantine at the Nebraska Medical Center. The 47-year-old must remain there, even though she has been proven to be healthy.

Even an expert from the Department of Health advocated for easing the quarantine. But Secretary Robert F. Kennedy vetoed the decision.

A lot has happened in the U.S. since May 18. Donald Trump negotiated a peace agreement with Iran, which both sides signed. Meanwhile, the World Cup —the biggest tournament in soccer history—kicked off, with most of the matches taking place on U.S. soil.

For Angela Perryman, however, life has been at a standstill ever since that day. Prior to that, the 47-year-old had been traveling as a passenger on the cruise ship Hondius. Because the Hantavirus broke out on the ship in the spring, Perryman was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center immediately after returning.

The American woman remains there, though anything but voluntarily. What was initially intended as monitoring is increasingly turning into a farce. Speaking to CNN, Perryman complained that she feels “like she’s in prison” and like a “hostage.”

After all, despite extensive testing, Angela Perryman never developed the hantavirus. Consequently, even an expert from the Department of Health sees no reason to keep the 47-year-old in quarantine any longer.

Civil rights activists appalled by quarantine decision

But one person sees it differently: U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Although the U.S. government’s medical review gave the green light for her release, Kennedy Jr. put a stop to it. Perryman must remain at the quarantine facility in the state of Nebraska.

“Maintaining the order is necessary to protect public health,” the U.S. Health Secretary said, according to CNN, explaining the decision. He ignored the expert opinion from within his own ranks. Dr. Michael Bell had previously advocated for a “less restrictive alternative.”

Kennedy’s decision drew criticism from civil rights and health experts. Lawrence Gostin, an expert in health law, called it a “flagrant violation” of the U.S. citizen’s rights.

There is a broad medical consensus that she could continue her quarantine at home. Nevertheless, Kennedy signed an order on Monday to continue the quarantine.

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy disregarded the recommendation of his own expert. (File photo) Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

Power Struggle Between the Federal Government and Florida

The woman was among 18 U.S. citizens who had been transported from a cruise ship to the University of Nebraska’s quarantine facility on May 11. As of Tuesday, eight people remained there. The others were able to return home after their home states agreed to the federal authorities’ monitoring requirements.

In Perryman’s case, however, that approval was not granted. The federal government, under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., demanded full oversight by Florida authorities, but the state rejected this as a disproportionate infringement on civil liberties.

Because Florida did not accept the conditions, Washington ordered that the woman must remain in a federal facility in Nebraska until the end of her quarantine.

Kennedy Was Also Controversial During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Hantaviruses are typically transmitted by inhaling particles from contaminated rodent feces. The Andes variant of the virus involved in this outbreak, which claimed the lives of three people, can also be transmitted from person to person in rare cases.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kennedy had repeatedly criticized government-mandated quarantines and lockdowns. Gostin said the current decision contradicts Kennedy’s earlier statements on “medical freedom.”

Compiled using agency material.