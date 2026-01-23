According to U.S. President Donald Trump, the so-called Peace Council, initiated by the United States, has reached an agreement on the “complete disarmament” of the Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech at the White House to mark the launch of the “Freedom Haulers” initiative. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social, that this was “a monumental step” toward lasting peace and security. He added that all other Islamist groups in the coastal region would also be disarmed. In return, the Israeli armed forces would withdraw once the disarmament process was complete.

In addition, an international stabilization force should work together with “a new Palestinian police force” to ensure the safety of residents in the Gaza Strip and its neighbors. Israel should be assured that the “Gaza Strip will no longer be misused as a base for terrorist attacks,” Trump continued.

The disarmament of Hamas—considered a central element of Trump’s peace plan—had not yet been implemented. The organization had so far refused to surrender its weapons. Trump now described the agreement as a “milestone” and thanked the mediating countries—Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

Previous reports on progress

Previously, there had been reports that progress had been made during talks in Cairo regarding the disarmament of the Palestinian terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip. Hamas sources also confirmed this. It was reported that, during intensive negotiations in the Egyptian capital of Cairo, broad agreement had been reached on a 15-point roadmap. Israeli media also initially reported on such progress.

According to its own sources, Hamas had indicated a willingness to place its weapons under the supervision of the Palestinian interim administration and international mediators. There were no plans to hand them over to Israel. In return, Israel would have to completely withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip and stop targeted killings in the Palestinian territory.

It is also envisaged that the Palestinian interim administration will assume “full responsibility” for the rights of employees in the Gaza Strip who were previously part of the Hamas administration.

From Israel's perspective, the 15-point plan under discussion is insufficient

Prior to Trump's post on Thursday evening, an Israeli government official had stated that Israel was demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, “including the removal of all weapons from the Gaza Strip and the complete demilitarization of the coastal area as a prerequisite for any further political process.”

It was stated that, from Israel’s perspective, the 15-point plan under discussion does not sufficiently meet these demands. There will be no withdrawal of the Israeli army from the so-called “yellow line” until Hamas has been completely disarmed and the Gaza Strip has been demilitarized.

A ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, but deadly attacks and confrontations continue to occur from time to time. As part of the plan brokered by Trump, the internationally composed “Board of Peace” was established at the beginning of the year to oversee the reconstruction of Gaza and the postwar order.

Israel continues to control more than half of the sealed-off, war-torn coastal area. Since the start of the ceasefire, however, Hamas has managed to reestablish its control over the territory it continues to hold. The Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023, in Israel had triggered the Gaza War.