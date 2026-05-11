Two oil ships anchored off the Iranian coast near the Strait of Hormuz. (archive picture) Keystone

Oil prices rose significantly at the start of the week. This is due to new tensions between the USA and Iran and faltering peace talks in the Middle East.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Oil prices rose significantly at the start of the week, with Brent at around 105 dollars per barrel. This was triggered by new tensions between the USA and Iran and stalled negotiations in the Middle East conflict.

Sharp criticism of Iranian proposals by US President Trump is dampening hopes of a diplomatic solution.

The focus is on the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil is transported. Show more

Oil prices rose sharply at the start of the week. This is due to new tensions between the USA and Iran and the faltering negotiations over an end to the Middle East war.

The price of a barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent crude rose by more than three percent to around 105 dollars in early trading on Monday. US WTI crude also rose significantly. Oil prices thus more than made up for their losses from last Thursday, when hopes of a diplomatic solution had temporarily depressed prices.

The renewed price rise was triggered by sharp statements from US President Donald Trump. He described Iran's latest response to American proposals to end the war as "totally unacceptable". According to observers, the talks between the two sides remain at a standstill.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the focus of the markets. The strait between Iran and Oman normally transports around a fifth of the oil traded worldwide. Since the start of the fighting at the end of February, shipping traffic there has been severely restricted.

Analysts at the Japanese bank MUFG warned of continuing risks to energy supplies. Neither side seems to be interested in a further escalation at the moment. However, a lasting solution and the complete reopening of the trade route remain difficult. The geopolitical risk premium on the oil market remains correspondingly high.