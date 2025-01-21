Artificial intelligence is particularly hungry for computer power. Huge new data centers are now to be built in the USA. (archive image) Keystone

The ChatGPT developer OpenAI and major technology partners want to invest 500 billion dollars in new data centers for artificial intelligence. Initially, 100 billion dollars are to be invested in the joint venture called Stargate.

Keystone-SDA SDA

President Donald Trump announced the project at the White House. The project will create 100,000 jobs in the USA, Trump said.

The OpenAI partners in Stargate are initially the software giant Oracle and the Japanese technology group Softbank, owned by billionaire Masayoshi Son.

Altman has been calling on the USA to invest massively in AI data centers for some time - also to maintain its lead over other countries such as China. Artificial intelligence applications require huge amounts of computing power - both to train the AI models and to operate them.

Focus on health

The project is to start with data centers in Texas, said Oracle founder Larry Ellison at the meeting with Trump. He pointed out that AI would improve the healthcare system by analyzing patient data. The investment volume of 500 billion dollars should be reached in four years, said Son.

Altman said that Stargate would be one of the most important projects for the USA. He was also convinced that AI could be used to better combat diseases.

Tech bosses with a history

Ellison is known as a supporter of Donald Trump. Son is currently trying to make up for Softbank's disastrous investments in failed companies such as the office space start-up WeWork, where billions disappeared into thin air, with a big bet on AI.

For Altman, the joint announcement with Trump is a particular success: he is in conflict with tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is currently one of the president's closest confidants.