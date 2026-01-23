U.S. President Donald Trump has announced an agreement on the “complete disarmament” of Hamas, the Palestinian organization hostile to Israel, in the Gaza Strip.

ARCHIVE – U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House next to two display boards on the “Golden Dome” missile defense system. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the “Iron Dome” missile defense system, initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump, could cost over one trillion dollars. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

In return, Israeli forces would withdraw from the coastal area, Trump wrote on his platform, Truth Social. However, the exact timeline for implementation remains unclear, and the plan’s success is in doubt.

According to U.S. sources, the Islamists responsible for the terrorist attack in Israel on October 7, 2023, are said to have agreed to disarm. However, there was initially no official statement from Hamas, nor was there any reaction from the Jewish state. Previously, Israeli government officials had expressed skepticism about alleged progress in the most recent negotiations.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas negotiating delegation, told Al Jazeera that the issue of disarmament depends on Israel’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and on progress in rebuilding the coastal region, which has been extensively destroyed. Hamas will not implement any part of the peace agreement if Israel fails to fulfill its obligations.

Controversial Peace Council Tailored Entirely to Trump

Although a formal ceasefire has been in effect in the Gaza War since October 2025, deadly confrontations and attacks continue to occur. As part of a peace plan brokered by Trump, an internationally composed “Board of Peace” was established at the beginning of the year; according to its charter, the board is tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the postwar order in the extensively devastated coastal region.

However, no visible progress has been made—especially since the legitimacy of this body, which is tailored entirely to Trump as an individual and his sole veto power, is highly controversial: Many European countries, such as Germany, view it as competition for the United Nations and therefore reject it. Israel, on the other hand, is a member, along with countries such as Belarus, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Trump Calls It a "Monumental Step"

The main sticking point in the talks was the disarmament of Hamas, as called for in Trump’s peace plan, which the extremists have so far rejected. Now, the U.S. president has announced that the agreement reached by the Peace Council is “a monumental step” toward lasting peace and security. All other Islamist groups in the Gaza Strip would also be disarmed. Trump described the agreement as a “milestone” and thanked the mediating countries—Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey.

Trump went on to write that an international stabilization force should work together with “a new Palestinian police force” to ensure the safety of the residents of the coastal region and its neighbors. Israel should be given a guarantee that the “Gaza Strip will no longer be misused as a base for terrorist attacks.”

According to U.S. officials and sources within the controversial Peace Council, Hamas is said to have agreed not only to complete disarmament but also to the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip. Through mediators, the Islamists “agreed to the final text of the timeline as presented to them at our last mediation session,” said several people familiar with the matter. However, several alleged breakthroughs have been announced in the past that later fell apart.

The schedule is still largely open

According to U.S. sources, further details are expected to be worked out in the coming weeks. “I think we’ll see progress in the next one to two months,” said a senior government official. Another source close to the Peace Council indicated a timeframe of “200 to 350 days” for the entire project. More specific details could not be provided until “a timeline for each phase” had been agreed upon.

Previous reports on progress

Previously, there had been reports that progress had been made during talks in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, regarding the disarmament of Hamas in the Gaza Strip. It was reported that, during intensive negotiations, broad agreement had been reached on a 15-point roadmap.

According to its own sources, Hamas had indicated its willingness to place its weapons under the supervision of the Palestinian transitional administration and international mediators. There were no plans to hand them over to Israel. In return, Israel would have to completely withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip and cease targeted killings in the Palestinian territory.

15-Point Plan Insufficient from Israel's Perspective

Prior to Trump's post on Thursday evening, an Israeli government official had stated that Israel was demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, “including the removal of all weapons from the Gaza Strip and the complete demilitarization of the coastal area as a prerequisite for any further political process.”

It was stated that, in Israel’s view, the 15-point plan under discussion does not sufficiently meet these demands. Until Hamas is completely disarmed and the Gaza Strip is demilitarized, there will be no withdrawal of the Israeli army from the “yellow line.”

Israel continues to control more than half of the sealed-off coastal area. Since the start of the ceasefire, however, Hamas has managed to reestablish its control over the rest of the Gaza Strip, which it continues to control.

Aid organizations are sounding the alarm

The terrorist attack carried out by Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7, 2023—in which approximately 1,200 people were killed in Israel and more than 250 hostages were abducted to the Gaza Strip—triggered the devastating Gaza War. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, more than 73,300 Palestinians have been killed since then—though the figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel’s government and military reject allegations that they have committed war crimes or genocide.

International aid organizations continue to sound the alarm about the precarious humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. In light of the massive destruction, many of the approximately two million residents are still forced to live in overcrowded tent camps, where many basic daily necessities are lacking.