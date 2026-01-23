U.S. President Donald Trump has announced further attacks on Iran. “We will hit them very hard,” he said during a cabinet meeting at the Camp David retreat, when asked about the next four weeks.

Trump himself did not specify a timeframe and did not provide any other details. “You know, at some point, they won’t be able to take it anymore.” He emphasized that Iran still has some military capabilities left after the attacks so far, but that won’t be the case for much longer. Last night, the U.S. military did not report any new attacks on Iran.

Trump expressed frustration regarding diplomatic efforts to end the war. He once again criticized the Iranians, saying they often failed to honor their agreements and publicly misrepresented the content of the talks. “All they do is make me angry.”