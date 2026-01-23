Following a new Iranian attack on U.S. targets in the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced retaliation. “We’re going to hit them hard. They’re going to get a real beating,” Fox News quoted Trump as saying after a conversation.

Throughout the months-long conflict, Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with severe attacks, though his sometimes bellicose rhetoric has not always been backed up by action.

For the first time since the temporary halt to U.S. strikes on targets in Iran, the U.S. military reported on Tuesday evening (U.S. Eastern Time) that Iran had launched an attack with several ballistic missiles against U.S. troops in the Middle East, without specifying any specific targets. All missiles were successfully intercepted, the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) reported on the X platform. According to Fox News, Trump said U.S. forces had only a few minutes to respond to the surprise attack.

Iranian radio broadcast a statement from the Revolutionary Guards claiming that the attack had targeted a U.S. military base in Jordan. Jordan's armed forces announced this morning that five missiles fired from Iran had been intercepted.

What Trump Says About the Attacks with Saudi Arabia in Iraq

In a new escalation of the conflict, U.S. forces also reported that they had carried out nighttime airstrikes in Iraq, in coordination with their ally Saudi Arabia, targeting “terrorists” with ties to Iran. American and Saudi Arabian fighter jets struck several logistics and weapons depots belonging to an unnamed group in eastern Iraq, according to Centcom. The stated reason was that this was a response to more than 30 alleged drone attacks over the past 72 hours, which the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps had ordered.

The Saudi Ministry of Defense stated that the attacks, carried out alongside the U.S. military, targeted militia positions in Iraq that had previously launched attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Trump described the militias as a “cancer” and, according to Fox News, stated that the attacks had been coordinated with the Iraqi government.