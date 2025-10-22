Trump apparently wants to come to the WEF Keystone/AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

According to two independent sources, the US President is planning to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2026 - although he has not yet received an official invitation. For Switzerland and the WEF, this means a high-profile appearance with sensitive diplomatic issues.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump wants to appear at the WEF in Davos in January 2026 - without an official invitation.

The new WEF leadership is under pressure: Trump's participation clashes with the forum's fundamental values.

For Guy Parmelin as President of the Swiss Confederation, the visit will be a diplomatic balancing act between the USA, Switzerland and the global business elite. Show more

The US President has apparently marked the annual meeting of the WEF in January 2026 as a fixed date in his calendar. Two independent sources - one from the Federal Council and one from the WEF's inner circle - confirmed to CH Media that Trump intends to attend in person. Accordingly, he invited himself - even before the Forum officially sent him an invitation.

This announcement comes at a difficult time. Following the resignation of founder Klaus Schwab a few months ago, the Forum is under reputational pressure. Schwab had handed over the chairmanship of the organization after decades; governance and trust issues were highlighted in an internal report. Participating circles now see the Trump case as the "first big test" for the new leadership under André Hoffmann and Larry Fink.

Trump was already in Davos in 2018 and 2020, and in January 2025 he gave a virtual speech at the Forum.

His announced return for 2026 raises numerous questions: How does a president who stands for protectionist and nationalist policies fit in with a forum that preaches free trade, inclusion and sustainability? The WEF Secretariat in Cologny is both relieved about the prominent visit and nervous about its symbolic effect.

WEF spokesman Samuel Werthmüller writes: "The heads of government and state of the G20 and other countries are normally invited. This also includes President Trump. The exact list of participants will be published one week before the start of the annual meeting."

WEF is in the midst of upheaval

In January 2026, Guy Parmelin will be on site as President of the Swiss Confederation - a role traditionally performed by state guests during their visit to Davos under the Swiss presidency. According to the CH Media report, Parmelin is now faced with the question: should he be proactive in his approach to Trump or take a more reserved stance?

Discord is also looming in bilateral relations: discussions about punitive tariffs imposed by the USA on Switzerland are still ongoing - Trump himself has made it clear that customs revenue is a key instrument of economic policy for him.

The WEF organization is in the midst of upheaval. According to a report in the "Financial Times", an internal report recently revealed problems with supervision, confusion of interests and management structures.

Trump's visit is seen as a gauge of whether the forum can maintain its influence and credibility in an age of geopolitical tensions.