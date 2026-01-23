According to U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. will in the future “bomb and destroy” a bridge or a power plant in Iran every time the Islamic Republic fires on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz. He also stated on his platform, Truth Social, that other civilian infrastructure targets in or near Tehran would be targeted as well. Trump said he does not care whether Iran attacks ships in the strait with missiles, drones, or other weapons.

Last week, media outlets had already reported on attacks by the U.S. military on several bridges and an airport in Iran. There has been no official confirmation of this so far. The attacks on the bridges were intended to cut off supply routes to an Iranian naval base in the Strait of Hormuz, the “Wall Street Journal” reported, citing a U.S. official. In response, Iran once again launched retaliatory strikes against targets in the Gulf states of Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, which are allied with Washington.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN had stated that the U.S. attacks on civilian infrastructure constituted war crimes. UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed concern, through a spokesperson, about attacks on civilian infrastructure in Iran and throughout the region. “Such attacks are unacceptable.” Meanwhile, the U.S. military stated that it had struck dozens of “military targets” with precision-guided munitions, including air defense systems and coastal surveillance radar installations.

Trump keeps making threats

In recent days, Trump had stepped up his rhetoric toward Tehran amid the deadlocked conflict with Iran. As recently as Tuesday, he had once again threatened U.S. strikes on the area surrounding the Iranian nuclear facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain.” “We will target this area shortly, and with full force,” he said at the White House. The Republican had previously threatened a similar attack on the complex, which is located in the Kuh-e Kolang mountain south of the Natanz nuclear facility in central Iran.

Trump also emphasized that the U.S. military would target any facility that the leadership in Tehran intended to use for nuclear purposes. He threatened even more intense attacks. “To be honest, they haven’t seen anything yet. We’ve been nice,” he claimed in front of journalists and politicians. According to Trump, the U.S. attacks on Iranian targets had hit the country hard. It would take the country decades to rebuild.

Trump remained unyielding regarding the duration of the war. “If we were to leave tomorrow, we would have achieved a huge success. But we’re not leaving tomorrow,” he said.

Recently, the military escalation between Washington and Tehran had intensified. Just on Monday, Trump had once again threatened Iran with severe retaliation. “Every time Iran kills an American soldier, it will pay for that death many times over!” he wrote on his platform, Truth Social. Earlier, the U.S. military had announced the deaths of three more U.S. soldiers following Iranian shelling. The officially reported number of U.S. military personnel killed in the war has now risen to 18.