Citing alleged progress in efforts to reach a diplomatic agreement with Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump has, according to his own statements, called off a new wave of military strikes for the time being. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform late last night that this was contingent on an agreement being reached quickly.

The U.S. military stands ready to launch an attack with all its might, the likes of which “has not been seen since World War II.” But Iran and other countries in the region have asked that it refrain from doing so, as there are now “outlines of an agreement.” This includes the “complete” opening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to the nuclear threat posed by Iran,” Trump wrote. Israel, too, would abide by the agreement not to attack Iran again for the time being. Addressing the mediators, he added: “Get to work, all of you, and GET IT DONE.”

Trump did not initially provide further details about the alleged diplomatic breakthrough. Neither Iran nor the countries in the region that were involved in the talks immediately commented on the matter overnight.

Conflict Over the Strait of Hormuz and the Nuclear Program

However, it would not be the first time that Trump has spoken of a breakthrough that was later denied by other parties or ultimately failed to materialize. The Strait of Hormuz, for example, was supposed to be reopened to international shipping following the framework agreement with Iran that was signed in June. However, it was never fully reopened: After an initial increase in shipping traffic through the strait, new attacks have recently brought it to a near standstill once again.

The Strait of Hormuz is, among other things, of crucial importance for the export of oil and gas from the Persian Gulf states. Tehran is using the de facto blockade—which is driving up global market prices for oil and gas—as leverage against Trump. His fellow Republicans will have to face the voters in just over three months in the midterm elections for the U.S. Congress—and high gas prices are very inconvenient for them at this time.

The U.S. military, for its part, has since reinstated its naval blockade as a means of pressure against Iran in order to cut off the country’s revenue from crude oil exports. Oil exports are the most important source of revenue for the Islamist regime in Tehran.

The framework agreement reached in June also provided for further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. Israel in particular, but also the United States and several other countries, accuse Iran of working to build nuclear bombs, in part because of its uranium enrichment program. Iran denies this and insists on its right to the civilian use of nuclear energy. Experts do not expect a quick agreement to be reached on this contentious issue.

The alleged threat posed by Iran's nuclear program was one of the arguments Trump cited in late February as justification for the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. He had initially said the war would last only a few weeks. It is now in its sixth month.

Iran Threatened Counterattacks Ahead of Planned Wave of Attacks

Trump had announced as recently as Friday that the U.S. would strike Iran “very hard”—and that “at some point, they won’t be able to take it anymore.” Consistent reports in the U.S. media spoke of an imminent large-scale attack on targets in Iran, which was also expected to include strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.

Tehran subsequently threatened to launch counterattacks against critical infrastructure in Israel and the Persian Gulf states. Since the start of the war, Iran has frequently responded to U.S. attacks with counterattacks on targets in the Gulf states, which also host U.S. military bases.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi warned on Saturday, in a conversation with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, against a new military escalation in the war with the U.S. His country’s powerful armed forces would respond resolutely to any act of aggression, Araghtschi wrote on the Telegram platform. In the event of new attacks, the U.S., Israel, and participating states in the Gulf region would have to bear full responsibility for them.

Report: Saudi Arabia Called on Trump to De-escalate

According to a report by the U.S. news site "Axios," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Trump on Saturday to express the Sunni kingdom’s concern regarding the planned new attack, as it vies with Shiite-dominated Iran for regional dominance. Citing U.S. sources familiar with the content of the conversation, “Axios” further reported that the crown prince had called on Trump to de-escalate the situation.