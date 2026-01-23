FIFA President Infantino is under immense pressure. In his hour of need, a close friend is now coming to his aid—and warning the world soccer governing body against making a terrible mistake.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has come under heavy criticism, is receiving support from the White House despite his controversial investment plan. U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a brief statement on his platform Truth Social that the world soccer governing body would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, it were to even consider replacing Infantino.

Trump spoke highly of the man who had awarded him the FIFA Peace Prize in 2025: “He’s fantastic and has just led the most successful World Cup of all time,” he continued. If Infantino were no longer there, there would “never again be such a successful or profitable World Cup.”