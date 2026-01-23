FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has faced heavy criticism, is receiving support from U.S. President Donald Trump despite his controversial investment plan. (File photo)
Keystone
FIFA President Infantino is under immense pressure. In his hour of need, a close friend is now coming to his aid—and warning the world soccer governing body against making a terrible mistake.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has come under heavy criticism, is receiving support from the White House despite his controversial investment plan. U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a brief statement on his platform Truth Social that the world soccer governing body would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, it were to even consider replacing Infantino.
Trump spoke highly of the man who had awarded him the FIFA Peace Prize in 2025: “He’s fantastic and has just led the most successful World Cup of all time,” he continued. If Infantino were no longer there, there would “never again be such a successful or profitable World Cup.”