U.S. President Donald Trump has called on his Republican Party to include Iran in a planned package of sanctions against Russia. “IMPORTANT!!!” Trump wrote in all caps after his demand, which he posted on the Truth Social platform. “That’s what Lindsey wanted to do,” the president added, referring to the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham had been a key advocate for the proposed legislation on new sanctions against Russia.

The U.S. Senate has been debating the new package of sanctions against Russia for over a year. A few days ago, senators from both major U.S. political parties presented a revised bill. According to reports, the initiative calls for tariffs of up to 100 percent, which would target the largest buyers of Russian oil and gas, including China and India. Exceptions would apply to countries that purchase less than 15 percent of Russia’s natural gas exports and take “significant measures” to reduce these purchases.

Shortly before his death, during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Senator Graham had announced the White House’s support for the package of sanctions against Russia. Russia’s war of aggression against its neighbor, Ukraine, had begun more than four years ago on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Escalation of the War with Iran

The latest escalation in the war with Iran began earlier this month amid the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital to global energy trade. Meanwhile, the U.S. is once again attacking targets in Iran—and Tehran is carrying out retaliatory strikes in the region. Both sides have since stepped up their threats. They now consider both the ceasefire agreed upon in early April and the framework agreement signed in mid-June to be null and void.