U.S. President Donald Trump has blamed Canada for the air pollution caused by wildfires and threatened to take action.

The costs incurred by the U.S. would “inevitably” have to be added to the existing tariffs on Canadian imports, he said on his Truth Social platform. He said he would call Prime Minister Mark Carney to find out what he is doing to combat air pollution.

The plumes of smoke originated primarily from dozens of wildfires in the Canadian province of Ontario and the northern U.S. state of Minnesota. The effects were felt across large parts of the northeastern United States and Canada, including major cities such as Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, and Washington. The view of the New York skyline, for example, was significantly obscured, and there was a smell of smoke in the air.

Trump accused Canada of failing to properly maintain its forests and the underbrush within them, which he said made the fires possible in the first place. According to him, the U.S. is “unnecessarily burdened with dirty, polluted, and unhealthy air, the quality of which is dangerous and completely unacceptable!” Scientific findings, however, attribute wildfires in North America primarily to climate change.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had previously stated that instead of blabbering on and complaining, politicians should send aid. “Because that’s exactly what we did for our American friends.”