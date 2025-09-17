Do Americans buy a Rolex that says "Made in the US" on it? Picture: Keystone

Donald Trump's customs policy is forcing Swiss companies into a balancing act: anyone who relocates production to the USA may lose the valuable "Swiss Made" label. But when are products even allowed to carry the label?

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Trump is putting pressure on Swiss industry with punitive tariffs to persuade companies to relocate production to the USA.

However, relocating abroad would jeopardize the "Swiss Made" seal of quality - and therefore a key selling point for Swiss products such as watches, knives and premium goods.

The "Swiss Made" label is strictly regulated: For industrial products, 60 percent of the costs must be incurred in Switzerland, and 80 percent for foodstuffs. Particularly strict requirements apply to watches. Show more

US President Donald Trump is exerting pressure. His customs policy has sent ripples through Swiss industry. One of Trump's secret aims is to force Swiss companies to relocate their production to the USA by imposing high tariffs. What would be lost as a result, however, is the "Swiss Made" or "Made in Switzerland" label.

Since 2017, Swissness legislation has regulated when a product can be called "Made in Switzerland". For industrial products, at least 60 percent of the manufacturing costs must be incurred in Switzerland, and the decisive production step must also take place in Switzerland. For foodstuffs, this even applies to 80 percent of the raw materials. The aim is to protect the Swiss brand from misuse - a value that is regarded worldwide as a guarantee of quality.

Watches are a prime example

The requirements for watches are particularly strict. The ordinance stipulates that not only must at least 60% of manufacturing costs be incurred in Switzerland, but the movement ("Swiss Movement") must also be developed, assembled and tested - all on Swiss soil. Only then may a watch bear the "Swiss Made" label.

Whether the parts or the bracelets come from abroad is sometimes not taken into account. For example, the leather of a watch strap can come from abroad. However, it must be processed in Switzerland.

On shoes dispute

The case of the sports shoe brand On shows just how sensitive the label is. Although design and development take place in Zurich, the shoes are manufactured in Asia. Nevertheless, the Swiss cross is emblazoned on some models, combined with the slogan "Swiss Engineering".

Critics such as the Swissness Enforcement Association accuse On of circumventing the law. For industrial products, the Swissness Ordinance requires that at least 60 percent of the costs are incurred in Switzerland. On, on the other hand, argues that research and development are indeed a central part of value creation.

Quality has its price

Other products such as Victorinox knives or high-quality kitchen utensils also bear the Swiss cross - but only if the conditions are met. Anyone who cheats, on the other hand, risks sanctions. Consumers should be able to rely on the fact that "Swiss Made" is not just a marketing gimmick, but actually contains Swiss added value.

And this could become a problem if companies were to actually relocate some of their production to the USA - at least for the American market. After all, customers buy certain Swiss products precisely because they were produced in Switzerland and can rely on their quality.

Companies that want to supply the US market and therefore relocate production may lose the "Swiss Made" label - and thus an important selling point for customers.