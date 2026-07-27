U.S. President Donald Trump has, according to his own statements, halted the recent attacks in Iran for the time being to give the ongoing negotiations another chance. “We are in very in-depth negotiations with Iran,” Trump told the website “Axios.” At the same time, he threatened new attacks should the talks fail to produce results: “We will again use very strong military force.”

He is not giving the negotiations “much time” to succeed, Trump told “Axios.” The talks focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and resuming negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program. According to Trump, he made the decision to pause the attacks on Friday on the advice of the mediating countries. Qatar and Pakistan, among others, are acting as mediators. Trump said during a Q&A session aboard Air Force One that Iran’s willingness to engage in talks is a sign that U.S. strength is proving successful. “They asked for a meeting.”

Media: U.S. Ammunition Reserves Are Shrinking

According to information from the CNN television network, Vice President JD Vance and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine had expressed concern about an escalation of the conflict with Iran. Among other things, Caine reportedly pointed to dwindling U.S. ammunition reserves, according to sources familiar with the matter. According to the *New York Times*, this primarily concerns air defense munitions such as Patriot missiles.

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We have a lot of ammunition—various types of it.” He said it was “more than we could ever use.” At the same time, stockpiles are being expanded, including for Patriot systems. Trump also pointed out that his predecessor, Joe Biden, had sent ammunition such as Patriot missiles to Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression.

CNN reported that another concern raised during a meeting with Vance and Caine was the potential for civilian casualties among the Iranian population in the event of further attacks. Trump had repeatedly threatened in recent months to attack civilian infrastructure such as bridges, roads, and power plants.

U.S. Military: More Ships Stopped in the Strait of Hormuz

During the negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz—a key route for oil transport in the region—remains largely closed. Iran is allowing almost no ships to pass—and the U.S. has imposed its own blockade. According to the relevant U.S. military command, 17 ships have now been forced to turn back. In addition, two ships were boarded and two others were taken out of service in recent weeks.