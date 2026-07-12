Contrary to Iranian statements, U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping. “It’s open,” Trump said Sunday on the NBC program “Meet the Press.” CENTCOM, the U.S. regional command responsible for the area, also wrote in a post on the X platform that the strait—which is vital for trade—remains an international waterway that Iran does not control.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced overnight that the strait would remain closed until further notice and until the end of U.S. military operations in the region. Transit through the strait is prohibited. According to its own statements, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy had previously fired warning shots at a ship that was allegedly traveling on an unauthorized route.

In response, the U.S. bombed approximately 140 Iranian military targets along the southern coast; this was the third wave of attacks within a week. Iran retaliated with missiles and drones, striking targets in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates.

Talks ended without a breakthrough

Representatives from Washington and Tehran had agreed in mid-June on a framework agreement intended to pave the way for a permanent end to the war. Under the agreement, they were to negotiate a final deal within 60 days. It also includes a demand for the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Gulf state of Oman, which is mediating in the conflict, presented a proposal for toll-free passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Talks on Saturday in the Omani capital, Muscat, initially ended without a breakthrough.