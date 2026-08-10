Following the leadership in Tehran, U.S. President Donald Trump is now also making compensation payments a condition for future negotiations to resolve the conflict with Iran. Iran should pay compensation to all those who have been seriously injured or killed by Iranian authorities in the past. In addition, the families of protesters killed by the Iranian leadership over the past 50 years should be compensated, Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social.

Among other things, Trump also blamed Iran for the attack on the American destroyer “USS Cole.” Therefore, Tehran must compensate the victims’ families. According to an FBI investigation, members of the al-Qaeda terrorist network planned and carried out the attack.

In another post, Trump demanded that Iran also be “held accountable” for the damage and deaths in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.

“I have instructed my representatives to strongly raise this issue in all future negotiations,” the U.S. president emphasized, referring to his compensation demands. The Republican did not provide any specific details regarding the amount of the demands.

Iran had demanded compensation for war damages

According to Iranian media reports, Iran’s National Security Council had previously made the reopening of the blocked Strait of Hormuz contingent on concessions from the U.S. and its allies. In addition to an end to all U.S. threats against the Islamic Republic, the lifting of the naval blockade of Iranian ports, and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, Tehran demanded, among other things, full financial compensation for war damages.

The National Security Council is considered a key decision-making and coordinating body for Iran's foreign and security policy. Its decisions take effect only after they have been approved by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iran had previously stated these demands as conditions for negotiations with the U.S.