United States of America Trump: Graham was one of the greatest people

U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to his fellow Republican Lindsey Graham, who died unexpectedly, and expressed his grief at the news of his passing. “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and senators I have ever known, has died!” Trump wrote on his platform Truth Social shortly after the news spread overnight in the U.S. “He was always working and was a true American patriot. We will miss Lindsey very much!!!” Trump hinted at further details—possibly regarding funeral arrangements. He added: “So sad!”