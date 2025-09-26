US President Donald Trump is getting serious with his trade policy against the pharmaceutical industry. From October 1, the US government will impose a tariff of 100 percent on all patented or branded medicines. Trump announced this on his Truth Social platform.
There are exceptions for companies that relocate their production to the USA. "No duty will be imposed on drugs if construction of a production facility in the USA has begun," Trump explained.
Switzerland particularly affected
The measure is a major blow for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry, which is a strong exporter: around half of all Swiss exports to the USA consist of pharmaceuticals. These were previously exempt from the existing 39 percent tariffs.
"Tariff measures are not a suitable means of bringing production back to the US in the long term," Fredy Hasenmaile, chief economist at Raiffeisen, told the news agency AWP. The construction of new plants takes years, is expensive and requires complex approvals.