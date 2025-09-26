Donald Trump announced the plan on Truth Social. (archive image) Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

US President Donald Trump is imposing a 100 percent tariff on all patented medicines. This could be expensive for the export-oriented Swiss pharmaceutical industry.

Companies that relocate their production to the USA are exempt.

US President Donald Trump is getting serious with his trade policy against the pharmaceutical industry. From October 1, the US government will impose a tariff of 100 percent on all patented or branded medicines. Trump announced this on his Truth Social platform.

There are exceptions for companies that relocate their production to the USA. "No duty will be imposed on drugs if construction of a production facility in the USA has begun," Trump explained.

Switzerland particularly affected

The measure is a major blow for the Swiss pharmaceutical industry, which is a strong exporter: around half of all Swiss exports to the USA consist of pharmaceuticals. These were previously exempt from the existing 39 percent tariffs.

Trump has had the industry in his sights for some time. At the beginning of August, he set a 60-day deadline for companies such as Roche and Novartis to reduce their prices. Although Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan indicated a willingness to negotiate, the new tariffs are likely to make medicines more expensive in the USA.

Criticism of Trump's plan

"Tariff measures are not a suitable means of bringing production back to the US in the long term," Fredy Hasenmaile, chief economist at Raiffeisen, told the news agency AWP. The construction of new plants takes years, is expensive and requires complex approvals.

Roche and Novartis had already announced investments worth billions in the USA before the announcement. Novartis plans to invest 23 billion dollars in new factories and research over the next five years, while Roche is planning expansions worth 50 billion dollars over the same period.

The extent to which the new tariffs will actually affect the companies remains to be seen. One thing is clear: the pressure on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry is growing.