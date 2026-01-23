According to U.S. media reports, the United States is on the verge of launching one of the largest waves of attacks against Iran.

dpatopbilder – U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport after arriving from the presidential retreat at Camp David. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

These strikes could begin as early as this weekend and could also target Iranian infrastructure or energy facilities, CBS News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Israel could also re-enter the war in the process. The *Wall Street Journal* reported that Trump has already ordered new attacks lasting several days, but could still change his mind at the last minute.

In response to the media reports, Iran immediately threatened to launch counterattacks against critical infrastructure in Israel and the Gulf states. This was reported by the Iranian news agencies Tasnim and Fars, citing security sources. Fars further stated that the U.S. should be aware that energy facilities of global significance in Saudi Arabia and Qatar are within range of Iranian missiles. Facilities in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates were also mentioned.

Tasnim quoted a high-ranking Iranian security official as saying that there is a comprehensive plan for retaliatory strikes. Iran’s military has already demonstrated that it has the capability and determination to launch counterattacks. The reports of planned U.S.-Israeli attacks on infrastructure targets in Iran, too, are an act of madness.

Iran Targets Oil and Gas Facilities

Since the war began in late February, Tehran has repeatedly launched missiles and drones at targets in the Gulf states—where U.S. military bases are located—in response to U.S. attacks. In some cases, key energy facilities have also been hit, such as Qatar’s liquefied natural gas production and shipping facilities or oil facilities in Kuwait. The Gulf states’ air defense systems have so far been able to shoot down many of Iran’s ballistic missiles—but concerns have recently grown that stocks of air defense missiles, particularly for the Patriot system, could be running low. According to media reports, U.S. stockpiles have also shrunk significantly in the meantime.

Should Iran succeed in launching new attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Gulf states, global market prices for oil and gas are likely to rise further, which Tehran is using as leverage against Trump. His Republican colleagues will have to face voters in just over three months in the midterm elections for the U.S. Congress.

Tanker Attacked Off the Coast of Oman – Engine Room Damaged

In addition, Iran continues to control the Strait of Hormuz, which is normally a key route for the export of oil and liquefied natural gas from the Gulf states. The U.S. military has since renewed its naval blockade as a means of pressure, in an effort to once again cut off Iran’s revenue from crude oil exports.

Another tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. It was struck by an “unknown projectile” that caused damage to the engine room, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). There were no injuries or environmental damage. According to the report, the incident occurred about 20 kilometers northeast of the Omani town of Lima.

Expert: Even new attacks are unlikely to bring Iran to its knees

Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz wrote on X that even new U.S. attacks on Iran’s civilian and economic infrastructure are unlikely to persuade the leaders in Tehran to back down. Referring to possible counterattacks on targets in the Gulf states, he added: “Iran will certainly suffer severe economic damage, but it is just as likely that Iran will, in turn, increase the costs for its adversaries.”

Iran will also continue to control the Strait of Hormuz as a means of exerting pressure and, through its allies in Yemen—the Houthi militia—will intensify pressure on the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the entrance to the Red Sea. “There is no military silver bullet for the challenge posed by Iran,” Citrinowicz wrote.

Trump Announces Further Attacks

At the start of the war, Trump had said the conflict would last only a few weeks. The conflict is now entering its sixth month, and a resolution seems just as unlikely as a drop in oil and gas prices.

At a cabinet meeting at the Camp David retreat on Friday, Trump already spoke of further attacks on Iran. “We’re going to hit them very hard,” he said, without specifying a timeframe. “You know, at some point, they won’t be able to take it anymore.” Iran still has some military capabilities left after the attacks so far, but that won’t be the case for much longer, Trump said.

Trump expressed frustration regarding diplomatic efforts to end the war. He once again criticized the Iranians, saying they often failed to honor their agreements and publicly misrepresented the content of their talks. “All they do is make me angry.”

For weeks now, there has been no visible progress—at least publicly—in the mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran. A framework agreement reached by the warring parties in June did not lead to a ceasefire that lasted very long. Among other things, the U.S. government wants to reopen the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping and ensure that Iran cannot produce nuclear weapons.