In front of rolling cameras, Trump boards his presidential plane after the NATO summit in Turkey. But it was a ruse—as U.S. newspaper reports now suggest.

The catering container that Trump is said to have used to leave Air Force One at the Ankara airport during a covert operation. (July 8, 2026)

After the NATO Summit in Turkey Trump is said to have been secretly smuggled to a military jet in a catering trailer

Here's what it's all about After the NATO summit in early July, Donald Trump never left Ankara aboard Air Force One, which he boarded in front of the cameras on the last day of the alliance’s meeting.

Due to a credible threat to Trump's life from Iran, he reportedly had to be moved to another plane.

The U.S. president reportedly left the plane after boarding—via a catering container.

As the photos show, this one had been parked on the other side of the plane.

Trump is said to have hidden there with a handful of staff members. Summary created with

According to reports, the White House resorted to a highly unusual ruse for U.S. President Donald Trump’s return flight from the NATO summit in Turkey due to a threat from Iran. The 80-year-old president boarded the presidential plane in Ankara in front of rolling cameras, but then, according to the "Washington Post", slipped unnoticed into a catering container positioned alongside the jet. A truck from that container transported him incognito across the airport to a smaller U.S. military aircraft, which took him to the United Kingdom.

The "New York Times" also reported on the deception following the NATO summit in July, citing a U.S. official. Such catering trucks are actually used at airports to load meals for passengers.

After the presidential plane landed in the United Kingdom, the president’s entourage transferred from the old, light-blue Boeing 747 to the new jet that had been given to Trump as a gift by Qatar. The president also boarded the new plane there. The “Washington Post” reported that the intention was to give the public the impression that he had traveled the entire way on government aircraft. He then stepped off the plane in the U.S. in front of rolling cameras.

U.S. President Donald Trump as he exits “Air Force One” in Mildenhall (on July 8, 2026): According to media reports, however, he did not arrive in England on that plane Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Newspaper: Even White House staff members knew nothing

According to the newspaper, even some White House staff members—who had also boarded the government jet in Turkey—were reportedly unaware that Trump was not on board at all. A group of journalists who regularly accompany the president on his trips was also on board the plane. According to the report, they were not informed of the potential Iranian threat.

In its report, the *Washington Post* cites documents it has reviewed, as well as information from a U.S. official familiar with the maneuver and another person said to be aware of the details of the president's trip.

The White House did not directly comment on the newspaper report when asked. Director of Communications Steven Cheung pointed out that—as Trump had recently said—there are many enemies of America who are targeting him. The administration is using “every means at our disposal” to counter these threats.

Trump had already replaced Air Force One anyway

Trump’s departure from Turkey had already made headlines. He had traveled to Turkey on the new presidential aircraft. Then it was revealed that the president would be using the older presidential aircraft for the return trip. Media reports suggested that, due to a rushed retrofit by the U.S. military, the controversial gift from Qatar had not been equipped with all the security measures required for the older aircraft. After the trip, Trump announced that the new aircraft would be retrofitted, without going into detail.

The *New York Times* had reported, citing anonymous sources, that Trump had flown from the NATO summit in Turkey to the British air base at Mildenhall on the old Air Force One, on the advice of the Secret Service. According to the report, this was due to security concerns.

Even during the NATO summit in Turkey—a neighboring country of Iran—Trump had downplayed the significance of the aircraft change. He said he would fly on an older plane “for old times’ sake.” When asked by a journalist in Ankara about reports of security concerns, he said, “I’m number one on Iran’s hit list.” The U.S., together with Israel, attacked Iran on February 28.

Which airplane is called Air Force One?

The term “Air Force One” is typically used to refer to the aircraft carrying the U.S. president. The designation can therefore apply to both government aircraft of the Boeing 747 type. According to the report, the smaller military aircraft that Trump used to leave Turkey was given a different name so as not to reveal the diversion.