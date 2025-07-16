Epstein files: Trump furious about criticism from his own camp - Gallery Not amused: US President Trump. Image: dpa US Attorney General Bondi is particularly criticized for her handling of the case. (archive image) Image: dpa ritics accuse the US government of failing to shed light on the scandal surrounding US billionaire Epstein, who was found hanged in his Manhattan prison cell in 2019, as promised. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Epstein had excellent contacts in American high society. (archive image) Image: dpa Epstein files: Trump furious about criticism from his own camp - Gallery Not amused: US President Trump. Image: dpa US Attorney General Bondi is particularly criticized for her handling of the case. (archive image) Image: dpa ritics accuse the US government of failing to shed light on the scandal surrounding US billionaire Epstein, who was found hanged in his Manhattan prison cell in 2019, as promised. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Epstein had excellent contacts in American high society. (archive image) Image: dpa

Donald Trump is caught up in a campaign promise: he does not want to publish files on sex offender Epstein. An ally calls for a U-turn, supporters turn away. Trump reacts.

In the affair surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, US President Donald Trump has lashed out at disappointed supporters.

They are "weaklings" and fell for the "deceptions" of the Democratic Party, Trump wrote on his online service Truth Social on Wednesday.

The Epstein case was a "scam" - "and my former supporters have totally bought into this bullshit", the president scolded. Show more

US President Donald Trump has spoken out angrily about resistance from within his own ranks in the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on his "Truth Social" platform, Trump spoke of a "con job" by the Democrats that his "former" supporters from the so-called Maga Coalition ("Make America Great Again") had fallen for.

Trump's Attorney General Pam Bondi had initially given the impression in an interview that there was a list of Epstein's prominent clients and that this would soon be published. At the beginning of July, however, Bondi and FBI chief Kash Patel denied the existence of such a list. They also confirmed that Epstein had committed suicide. Conspiracy theorists in Trump's maga camp, on the other hand, believe that Epstein was murdered in order to silence him.

Trump now claimed that the Epstein affair was a deception by the "fake news" media and "success-hungry Democrats". "Let these weaklings go on and do the Democrats' work, don't even think about talking about our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don't want their support anymore!" wrote Trump.

Previously, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, among others, had spoken out in favor of releasing the documents. Meanwhile, many Trump fans are questioning whether the president has something to hide in the matter.

Dubious death brings doubters onto the scene

The background to this is Trump's election promise to publish the files on the Epstein case. The arrest of Epstein, who had systematically abused minors over many years, caused a stir in the USA and around the world. According to official reports, he committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019 at the age of 66. Epstein's death caused wild speculation in parts of US society because he had excellent contacts in American high society. Presidents and billionaires came and went with him - even Donald Trump spent time with Epstein, as several party videos of the two prove.

The case was perfect fodder for conspiracy theorists: many hated - and often perceived as liberal - elites were in the haze of a fallen sexual predator who suddenly dies under dubious circumstances. Many doubters concluded that Epstein was killed to cover up the actions of third parties. The new FBI directors appointed by the president, Kash Patel and his deputy Dan Bongino, made similar statements before their appointment.