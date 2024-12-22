Donald Trump also attributes his election success with young people to the Tiktok video platform. Archivbild: dpa

What will happen to Tiktok in the USA after January 19? The country's Supreme Court is dealing with this question - and the future US president is also heavily involved in the debate.

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again indicated that he will not support the impending closure of Tiktok in the USA.

Tiktok is defending itself before the US Supreme Court against a law passed in April to force the sale of the app by January 19.

Although Trump cannot overturn the law himself, under his administration the Department of Justice would be responsible for its implementation. Show more

US President-elect Donald Trump has once again indicated that he will not support the impending end of Tiktok in the US. "I'm going to have to start thinking about Tiktok," said the Republican at the right-wing conservative conference "AmericaFest" in the state of Arizona. "Maybe we should keep this thing around for a while."

The video app is owned by the China-based company Bytedance and claims to have 170 million users in the USA. There is concern there that the Chinese government could gain access to user data and exert political influence. Tiktok is defending itself before the US Supreme Court against a law passed in April to force the sale of the app by January 19. Failure to do so could result in a ban from the app stores and the loss of important infrastructure.

Trump: Tiktok has "a place in my heart"

The date falls one day before Trump's inauguration. During his first term in office, he himself tried in vain to push through the sale of Tiktok. During the election campaign, Trump spoke out against a ban on the platform. He recently emphasized that Tiktok had a "place in his heart". Although Trump cannot overturn the law himself, the Department of Justice would be responsible for its implementation under his administration.

Tiktok helped both parties in the election campaign to reach young voters. While a majority of this age group voted for Trump's Democratic opponent Kamala Harris, the Republican made significant gains compared to 2020.