The shares of the company behind Donald Trump's online platform Truth Social have fallen to their lowest level ever. On Friday morning at the start of the trading day in New York, they were trading at 13.73 dollars, bringing the total value of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) to less than three billion dollars.

Trump owns more than half of it. Friday was the first day on which the former US president was allowed to sell shares.

Since TMTG went public in March, there have been repeated wild swings in the share price, often in connection with news about Trump. After the first attempted attack on Trump in July, the share price soared by more than 31%.

Following the televised debate against Democrat Kamala Harris, the share price slumped again. Last week, there was a whopping twelve percent increase when Trump said that he would not sell any of his almost 115 million shares even after the lock-up period expired.

