U.S. President Donald Trump has unexpectedly made the nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia contingent on the normalization of relations between the Gulf state and Israel. Saudi Arabia must join the “highly respected and successful Abraham Accords” to do so, Trump announced on his platform Truth Social. Under these accords, several Arab countries normalized their relations with Israel in 2020 during Trump’s first term in office.

Trump has now stated that the nuclear deal with Riyadh announced on Wednesday is “entirely dependent” on a corresponding move by Saudi Arabia. The announcement came as a complete surprise—just the day before, at least according to the publicly known details of the nuclear agreement, there appeared to be no provisions requiring such a move from Saudi Arabia.

Trump also emphasized that the nuclear deal “does not involve the enrichment of material.” This likely means that the Saudis are not permitted to enrich uranium under the terms of the agreement. “The United States has no objections to civilian nuclear facilities (without enrichment),” Trump wrote in this regard.

Announcement of the deal just the day before, without many details

On Wednesday evening (U.S. local time), the Trump administration announced that it intended to help Saudi Arabia establish a civilian nuclear program and that the energy ministers of both countries had signed an agreement to that effect. The U.S. government did not initially disclose the exact details of the multibillion-dollar deal. However, according to reports in the U.S. media, it could pave the way for uranium enrichment in the Sunni kingdom, which is vying with Shiite-dominated Iran for regional dominance.

The U.S. statement noted that a bilateral agreement on accompanying security controls had also been signed. The specific details of this agreement remained unclear for the time being. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized that the agreements would guarantee the highest safety standards and also ensure that nuclear weapons are not proliferated.

Recognition by Saudi Arabia would be a tremendous success for Israel

Trump had already attempted during his first term to use the agreements to anchor Israel more firmly in the region following decades of Arab-Israeli conflict. For Israel, recognition by Saudi Arabia would be a tremendous diplomatic success. Officially, the countries have no diplomatic relations, but they have been cooperating behind the scenes—particularly on security issues—for some time. As part of the Abraham Accords, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan began normalizing their relations with Israel.

About 30 of the world’s nearly 200 countries have no diplomatic relations with Israel; most of them have Muslim-majority populations. Saudi Arabia claims a position of supremacy in the Arab and Muslim world. It is therefore suspected that other countries in the region might follow Riyadh’s lead. In some countries in the region, such as Iraq, however, contact with Israel is also a criminal offense. Nevertheless, a partial easing of tensions in Israel’s relations with the Arab and Muslim world remains conceivable.