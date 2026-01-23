“We’re not paying much attention to that,” he told the news site “Axios.” “We’re only negotiating with them half-heartedly.” He pointed to Iran’s economic problems and rampant inflation—and, referring to the back-and-forth in diplomatic efforts, added: “It’ll work itself out. It always does. It’s like a game of chess.”

"Axios" also quoted U.S. officials as saying that Trump is focusing on de-escalation for the time being. Last week, he called off what he described as the most intense wave of attacks on Iran to date.

On Saturday, Iran dampened hopes for a swift reopening of the strait to shipping traffic. The leadership in Tehran demanded that the U.S. make significant concessions before reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for international oil and gas trade. The National Security Council tied this move to numerous conditions—including the lifting of the U.S. naval blockade, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, the complete lifting of all sanctions against Iran, and the unconditional release of all frozen Iranian assets.

Expert: Economic pressure alone is unlikely to be enough

Although both Iran and the U.S. had recently spoken of a foreseeable agreement to resume free shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, there have been numerous reversals since the start of the war, and the situation is extremely complex.

According to its own statements, Iran is negotiating directly with Oman—the other neighboring country located on the opposite side of the strait—on how to regulate the passage of ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz. Both countries had stated that an agreement was close. U.S. President Trump had previously said that his administration was involved in the negotiations, a claim Iran denied.

Israeli Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz stated on X, referring to the “Axios” report, that Iran’s economic situation is undoubtedly not good. However, he said it was unlikely that economic pressure alone would force the country to capitulate at the negotiating table or to abandon key strategic interests, such as its declared claim to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Authorities: The threat situation in the strait is serious

Meanwhile, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the threat situation in the strait remains serious due to attacks by the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps on merchant ships and other acts of harassment: “These actions continue to demonstrate Iran’s intent to assert its presence along key transit routes and to maintain pressure on passing vessels.” Commercial traffic is currently stagnating at a “reduced level.”

Before the war against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February, shipping through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman proceeded largely uninterrupted. About one-fifth of the world’s oil demand was transported through the Strait of Hormuz, which is also of central importance for the transport of liquefied natural gas and fertilizer. After the war began, Iran brought shipping traffic to a near standstill with threats and attacks on ships. As a result, world market prices for oil and gas skyrocketed.

National Security Council Gets New Leader

Meanwhile, Iran’s ruling establishment has reshuffled the leadership of the National Security Council. Mohsen Resai, the former commander of the Revolutionary Guards, will become the new chairman, according to Iranian media reports. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is said to have appointed him. The National Security Council is considered a key oversight body within the Islamic Republic. The fact that the previous chairman, the relatively unknown Brigadier General Mohammed Bagher Solghadr, is now being replaced by Resai could indicate a further consolidation of the Revolutionary Guards’ influence over the government.

Conflict in Yemen Continues

In the wake of the war with Iran, the conflict between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen continues to escalate—despite international calls for a return to diplomacy. The Houthis once again attacked the port city of Mocha, located on Yemen’s west coast. The militia fired ballistic missiles and drones at a residential neighborhood in the government-controlled city, the army reported late in the evening on the X platform.

The army further reported that seven civilians and military personnel had been killed and others injured in a previous rebel attack. Houthi military spokesman Jahja Sari stated on Telegram that the attack targeted Saudi Arabian troops and weapons depots in the city. Mocha is located near the strategically important Bab al-Mandab Strait, which serves as the entrance to the Red Sea for ships.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting alongside Yemen’s internationally recognized government against the Houthi militia for years. The Houthis had effectively overrun the impoverished country on the Arabian Peninsula in 2014, plunging it into a civil war. In 2022, a ceasefire went into effect in the conflict, though minor skirmishes continued.

Recently, the Houthis also attacked several Saudi Arabian ships or forced them to change course. On Thursday night, the Islamists also attacked targets in Saudi Arabia.