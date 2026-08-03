U.S. President Donald Trump has described new talks with Iran as a “last chance” for Tehran. “We are in talks—at Iran’s request,” Trump said at the White House. He reiterated that various countries had asked the U.S. to give diplomacy one last chance.

“This is their last chance to sign a good agreement,” he said, referring to Iran. Once again, he backed up his words with a menacing threat: “I want to give them every last chance before they are beheaded.”

According to Trump’s account, the talks are focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which is crucial for international oil and gas trade. The goal, he said, is to fully reopen the strait by this Tuesday. In a second phase, he said, the focus would then be on the “denuclearization” of Iran—a process that Trump acknowledged would take longer.

The U.S. president had announced on Sunday (local time) that new talks would take place today. According to his account, he called off what he described as the U.S. military’s largest attack “since World War II” for the time being in order to give new negotiations with Iran a chance.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghai, however, initially provided information only on his country’s bilateral negotiations with Oman regarding a joint provisional shipping corridor in the Strait of Hormuz. Trump subsequently accused Iran of dishonesty on his Truth Social platform.

Speaking at the White House, Trump also reiterated that any solution regarding the Strait of Hormuz must not allow Iran to levy fees there.