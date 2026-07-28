U.S. President Donald Trump paid tribute to the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham with words of praise. “Nowhere in the world” did anything happen without Graham’s input, and no law was passed without his involvement, he said at the memorial service for his longtime ally, whom he described as “a beloved friend, a loyal brother, a highly respected statesman, a defining figure of the U.S. Senate, and a true American original.” “There really was no one like Lindsey Graham.”

Graham died in the middle of the month at the age of 71 from complications of a vascular disease. He first represented the U.S. state of South Carolina in the House of Representatives starting in the mid-1990s. In 2003, he began his first term as a senator. He was regarded as an experienced foreign policy expert and focused on major conflict zones. Just a few days before his death, he was able to convey a message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv that the White House supported a new sanctions bill. Regarding Iran, he spoke out in favor of a change in leadership.

The immense significance Graham had for world politics was already evident from the guest list: In addition to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Zelenskyy was also in attendance. Both had previously been guests at the White House separately. No details were initially available regarding the outcome of the bilateral talks with Trump.