The "Trump Phone" is to be delivered to the first pre-orders after a massive delay. Trump Mobile

After a delay of over nine months, the Trump Phone is finally set to hit the market. However, there is no longer any talk of "Made in America".

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien, the "Trump Phone" is to be delivered to the first pre-order customers.

This means it will be launched on the market over nine months late. It was originally announced for August 2025.

Pre-orderers had to pay a deposit of 100 US dollars for the device. Show more

August 2025, then October, finally "summer 2026": critics were already blaspheming that the "Trump Phone" would never exist. But now "Trump T1" is finally to be delivered to pre-orders. This was first reported by "USA Today", citing Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien.

According to the report, there had been "various delays" in the company's smartphone production. O'Brien is nevertheless convinced that the smartphone will be well received by fans: "We think these delays have been worth it because we are delivering a great product."

Recently, even die-hard Trump fans have become impatient, as shown by irritated comments under Trump Mobile posts on social media. After all, a deposit of 100 US dollars was due for pre-orders of the "Trump Phone".

"Assembled in the USA"

Critical media reports even suggested that the phone would never come onto the market. Although this was officially denied, the terms and conditions for pre-orders on the website still state that delivery cannot be guaranteed.

This is what the Trump T1 Phone looked like when it was announced. The design has since been modified several times. Bild: Trump Mobile

Initially, the Trump Organization company aggressively advertised that the Trump Phone would be manufactured in the USA. However, this wording was quickly withdrawn. Now the website simply states that the phones have been "developed with American values in mind".

According to CEO O'Brien, the devices are "assembled in the USA". However, this wording leaves a lot of room for interpretation. It is conceivable, for example, that only the assembly of the back and the packaging are done in the country.

Appearance can "vary"

Meanwhile, the design of the T1 has also changed several times. In recent months, it has been shown with and without an LED flash, and a variant with a camera module consisting of two longitudinal strips has also been shown.

Lmao the community note on the Trump phone is epic 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/30awt9w2bq — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) May 14, 2026

And just a few weeks ago, this version was replaced by a pill-shaped camera island - with the note that the actual appearance "may vary". Critics, however, suspect that the device is just a "reskin" anyway, i.e. a visually adapted version of a standard mid-range smartphone.

In a context added by users under a post on X, they say that the specifications suggest that the smartphone is a T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G in a new casing. The original is a model from 2024, is manufactured in China and is available on Amazon for 126 US dollars.

Trump Mobile is currently selling overpriced refurbished Apple and Samsung phones on its website. However, the company is a virtual network operator.

This means that it does not have its own infrastructure, but uses the network of existing providers. One of the monthly tariffs on offer costs 47.45 dollars. The unusual price is an allusion to the fact that Donald Trump is the 45th and 47th president of the USA.