US President Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. (archive picture) Bild: Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Donald Trump and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer have announced an agreement for cheaper drugs. The deal could ease the dispute between the White House and the pharmaceutical industry.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government and the pharmaceutical company Pfizer have reached an agreement that should enable lower prices for medicines.

Pfizer products are to be dispensed more cheaply as part of the state health program Medicaid.

The government is also in dispute with other parts of the pharmaceutical industry.

"We're going to make deals with everybody - they're in line with us," Trump announced.

If no further agreements are reached, the US President threatened to impose further tariffs. Show more

There has been movement in the dispute between the US government and the pharmaceutical industry: On Tuesday evening, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the American pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for cheaper medicines - with more to follow.

Drugs from Pfizer are to be dispensed more cheaply as part of the state healthcare program Medicaid, the US President explained at a press conference in the evening. According to Trump, other patients will also benefit from significant price reductions from Pfizer in future.

Trump also announced the founding of the "TrumpRx" website, which is intended to offer patients direct access to medicines at reduced prices in order to "bypass middlemen". In addition to the price reductions, Pfizer promised to invest over 70 billion US dollars in research, development and domestic production.

Further agreements expected

Trump's plans envisage linking drug prices in the USA to the lowest prices paid in other wealthy countries. In the summer, he demanded that 17 major pharmaceutical companies - including Novartis and Roche - lower their prices in line with this principle. He set a deadline of the end of September and at the same time threatened to impose high tariffs.

Pfizer is only the first company with which an agreement has been reached, Trump emphasized. "We will make deals with all of them - they are in line with us," said Trump. And if there is no agreement: "Then there will be tariffs", said the US President.

Roche and Novartis hold talks

When asked, the two pharmaceutical giants Roche and Novartis did not initially comment on whether they are currently negotiating similar packages. "We have been in talks with the government about how we can meet the demands of the letter," Novartis said when asked by AWP.

And: "We remain committed to finding constructive solutions that lower costs for Americans and address the price differences between the US and other high-income countries."

Roche has a similar message: "Roche and Genentech continue to work closely with the US government to achieve the shared goals of strengthening US manufacturing and improving the affordability of medicines for patients in the US," it says. At the same time, the company referred to its plans to invest 50 billion US dollars in the USA over the next five years.

Investors react with relief

Both investors and analysts initially reacted with relief. This is because the Medicaid health insurance program, which is operated jointly by the federal government and states for low-income individuals and families, only accounts for around 10 percent of pharmaceutical expenditure in the USA. However, more than 70 million people are insured through Medicaid.

In terms of spending, it is dwarfed by its sister program, Medicare, which insures people 65 and older or with disabilities and is not included in Tuesday's announcement. Medicare drug spending amounted to $216 billion in 2021, while Medicaid's gross spending was around $80 billion.

In addition, the Medicaid program already provides significant discounts on the lowest available price for a drug. In some cases, these can be more than 80 percent. According to analysts, the additional impact on manufacturers is therefore relatively small.