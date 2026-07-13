Shortly after new U.S. attacks on Iran, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the resumption of the naval blockade against ships bound for or departing from Iranian ports. He stated on his platform, Truth Social, that all other countries should have “fair and open” access to the strait.

At the same time, Trump announced that, from now on, the U.S. would claim 20 percent of the value of the cargo as revenue for ensuring safe passage through the strait, citing “fairness” as the reason. This was intended to offset the costs incurred in securing the passage. He went on to write that the process and implementation would begin immediately. Further details remained unclear, such as exactly who would be required to pay the fee.

The naval blockade had previously been lifted as part of the framework agreement

In the wake of the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, the Islamic Republic had, in early March, rendered the strategic strait largely impassable to shipping through threats and attacks. The U.S. responded by imposing its own naval blockade on ships bound for or departing from Iranian ports. Following the framework agreement between the two countries, Washington lifted its blockade in mid-June.

In the agreement between the U.S. and Iran, Tehran also pledged to make every effort to ensure safe and fee-free passage for commercial vessels through the strait for 60 days. However, there have recently been several more attacks on ships in the strait attributed to Iran, to which the U.S. responded in turn with attacks on Iran.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced over the weekend that the strait would remain closed until further notice and until the end of U.S. interventions in the region. Passage through the strait is prohibited. Trump disputed this. Even now, he wrote in his post that the Strait of Hormuz is “open and will remain open, with or without Iran.”

In the wake of the recent attacks, shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has once again dropped dramatically in recent days. According to data from the provider Kpler, only 14 ships passed through the strait on Sunday—the lowest number this month. Before the war began, an average of more than 100 ships crossed the Strait of Hormuz each day.

Trump Demands "Compensation" for U.S. Escort

Shortly before his post on Truth Social, Trump had already stated his intention to control the Strait of Hormuz during a phone call with the U.S. network Fox News. “We will retain control of the strait, likely operate it, and become its guardians,” Trump said that morning (U.S. local time). At the same time, he went on to say that the United States should be “compensated” for providing this protection. He justified his plan by saying that the U.S. could not be expected to do this “for free.”

Fees for protection, but no fees for passage?

At the end of June, his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had emphasized that no country had the right to charge money for the use of international waters. Such a demand would never be part of an acceptable agreement. “You can call it a toll or a fee,” Rubio said.

The Strait of Hormuz is international waters and does not belong to any state. This is a fundamental principle of the international order. Rubio went on to argue that if one were to accept that states could charge fees for the use of international waters simply because they are located near their territory, such a claim could spread worldwide.