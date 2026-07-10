U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed the end of the ceasefire in the Iran war. The United States had made it unmistakably clear to Iran that the ceasefire was “OVER,” he wrote on the Truth Social platform. At the same time, he left the door open for talks. Trump specifically wrote that Tehran had requested a continuation of “talks.” Trump put the word “talks” in quotation marks. He went on to write that they had agreed to this.

This has already been discussed once before at the end of the ceasefire

Trump had already stated at this week’s NATO summit that, in his view, the ceasefire was over. However, he said in Ankara that he would let his negotiators continue talks with Iran if they so wished. Trump was initially asked there whether the ceasefire was over—and when the reporter pressed him a second time, she asked whether the ceasefire and the framework agreement with Iran were now a thing of the past.

Trump replied, “I think it’s over. I don’t want anything more to do with them. They’re scum.” He considers it a complete waste of time to deal with Iranian officials. “They’re liars,” Trump railed.

Attacks in the Middle East Again

Since then, the situation in the Middle East has escalated once again. In response to attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the U.S. military has bombed targets in Iran on several occasions. In addition, the U.S. has reimposed sanctions on Iranian oil. Iran, for its part, responded with attacks. As a result, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan—which host important U.S. military bases—came under fire once again.

Washington and Tehran had agreed on a framework agreement in mid-June as part of efforts to end the war. This was intended to serve as the starting point for more in-depth negotiations—but the talks had already stalled even before the recent attacks.