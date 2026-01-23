The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is recommending fewer vaccinations for children and plans to have combination vaccines administered over the course of multiple doctor’s visits in the future. By executive order, Trump—in the presence of his controversial Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—decreed that, going forward, only vaccinations against eleven diseases would be recognized as core recommendations for all children.

It was initially unclear whether the order would have an immediate impact. A similar change to vaccination policy had been temporarily blocked by a federal court in March, and many of the powers regarding vaccination rules lie with the states.

During his appearance at the White House, the president himself admitted that he was relying on unproven claims. He also reiterated his theory that there might be a link between vaccinations and autism—a claim for which, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is absolutely no evidence.

Under the new directive, vaccinations against diseases such as hepatitis B, COVID-19, and the flu will no longer be recommended across the board for all children. However, parents will still be able to choose to have their children receive all of these vaccinations, Trump emphasized as he signed the executive order at the White House. According to the government, insurance companies will continue to cover the costs of these vaccinations.

Number of Measles Cases Has Skyrocketed Since Trump Took Office

Trump called for the combined MMR vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella to be split into three separate doses whenever possible and administered at different times. Taken together, the vaccines could potentially be “quite deadly,” Trump said. When asked by a reporter if there was any evidence to support this, he replied, “No.” However, he said he had heard from people who claimed this to be the case.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is no scientific evidence that splitting the MMR vaccine offers any particular benefit. Furthermore, individual vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella are currently not available in the U.S. Health experts warn that additional doctor’s appointments could result in children remaining unprotected for longer periods or in subsequent vaccinations being missed.

Yet the number of measles cases is already at its highest level in decades. In 2000, the disease had actually been considered eradicated in the U.S. Since then, there have only been sporadic, minor outbreaks. In the past year and a half—Trump has been in office since January 2025—there have now been more cases than in the previous 25 years combined.

Studies show no link to autism

Trump once again linked the new policy to the sharp rise in the number of autism diagnoses. The president said he used to take his own children to several separate vaccination appointments himself. “I think this will have a major impact on autism.”

Health Secretary Kennedy also said that the government intends to further investigate possible links between vaccinations, the timing of vaccinations, and autism. He explained that an increase in autism diagnoses cannot be explained solely by improved detection and must also have environmental causes.

The World Health Organization, however, has concluded—after repeatedly reviewing numerous studies—that there is no evidence that vaccinations cause autism. Large-scale studies have also found no link between the MMR vaccine and autism.

Court intervened to prevent a change in course

The order continues the course the Trump administration has been pursuing for months. Earlier this year, Kennedy had already attempted to scale back the national childhood immunization program, issuing general recommendations for vaccinations against only 11 diseases instead of 17, and relying more heavily on individual decisions by parents and doctors in all other cases.

However, a federal court temporarily blocked these changes in March after medical associations filed a lawsuit against them. The court’s ruling stated that in the past, such decisions had been made using “scientific methods codified in the law through procedural provisions,” but “unfortunately, the government disregarded these methods and thereby undermined the integrity of its actions.”

Trump’s new order does not overturn the court ruling either. It makes the scaled-back vaccination plan the government’s official policy and sets in motion further steps, but it does not automatically change the current vaccination recommendations or vaccination requirements for schools. In the U.S., these requirements are generally set by the individual states. Trump has now instructed the Department of Justice to take legal action against states whose rules, in the government’s view, violate the right to religious or medically justified vaccination exemptions.

Government Points to High Vaccination Rates in Europe

Trump and Kennedy also justified their approach by pointing out that European countries had achieved high vaccination rates without comprehensive mandatory school vaccination requirements. In fact, many European countries rely primarily on voluntary vaccination programs. However, several countries do have mandatory vaccinations and corresponding requirements to provide proof of vaccination. In Germany, for example, children in daycare centers and schools must provide proof of adequate protection against measles.

The U.S. government emphasizes that it continues to aim for high vaccination rates—but wants to achieve this goal through information and voluntary decisions by parents rather than through government mandates.