ARCHIVE – Todd Blanche, who was still serving as Deputy Attorney General in 2025, speaks to the media in the White House briefing room in Washington while President Donald Trump looks on. Photo: Manuel Ceneta/AP/dpa

"The fund has been abolished and therefore has neither legal force nor effect," Blanche wrote on X on Sunday evening (local time). According to the Justice Ministry’s original plans, approximately $1.8 billion was to be allocated to the fund. The money was intended to compensate alleged victims of politically or ideologically motivated actions by the state.

Critics had expressed concern that this could result in public funds being used to reward supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who had participated in the storming of the Capitol in January 2021 and had been charged in connection with the incident during Joe Biden’s administration. Trump had granted pardons to many of the defendants after taking office in 2025.

Headwinds Even from Within Our Own Ranks

In light of the criticism—including from within its own ranks—the Trump administration had already announced in early June that it would not proceed with the fund. However, two Republican senators, John Cornyn of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, insisted on a written assurance. Both serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is scheduled to vote this Tuesday on Blanche’s nomination as Trump’s attorney general.

The fund had been the result of a remarkable settlement: In January, Trump, acting as a private citizen, had filed a lawsuit against the state and demanded billions in compensation.

The lawsuit alleged that a former employee of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) had unlawfully accessed tax data belonging to the Trump Organization, Trump’s family business, during Trump’s first term in office (2017–2021) and had passed it on to “left-leaning media outlets.” The agency is under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, which, like the Department of Justice, is controlled by Trump’s administration.

The parties settled the legal dispute. Under the terms of the settlement, the tax authority will also refrain from conducting retroactive audits of the Trumps' tax returns—another unusual move.