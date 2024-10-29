  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Magic mark Trump sends Bitcoin climbing towards all-time high

SDA

29.10.2024 - 14:11

Bitcoin is moving back towards its all-time high from last March.
Bitcoin is moving back towards its all-time high from last March.
Dall-E @blue News

Bitcoin is moving back towards its all-time high. At midday on Tuesday, the Bitcoin price was trading at a good 71,500 US dollars. The largest cryptocurrency reached its previous high in March 2024.

29.10.2024, 14:11

29.10.2024, 14:38

Market observers explain the recent price gains with the upcoming presidential election in the US, in which Donald Trump could win as the crypto-friendly candidate. One week before the election, there are positive poll results for Trump and the Republicans, said James Butterfill, head of research at Coinshares.

Media. Trump's cryptocurrency platform starts with sluggish sales

MediaTrump's cryptocurrency platform starts with sluggish sales

Trump is considered the favorite of a majority of the crypto community, although he had made negative comments about Bitcoin during his presidency. Most recently, however, the former US president actively courted the crypto community. During the election campaign, he accepted donations in various cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin and Solana.

Kamala Harris repositions herself

At a major Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Trump promised to leave the crypto market largely unregulated and to provide cheap electricity for calculating new Bitcoin coins ("mining").

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?. The mystery surrounding the Bitcoin founder continues

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?The mystery surrounding the Bitcoin founder continues

The Biden administration, on the other hand, is viewed as hostile by a number of players in the crypto community. However, Vice President Kamala Harris has attempted to distance herself from the traditionally crypto-sceptical position of the Democratic Party and position herself as a moderate crypto supporter.

SDA

More digital news

Injuries and chaos. Streetcar derails in Oslo and crashes into store

Injuries and chaosStreetcar derails in Oslo and crashes into store

Pharmaceuticals. Roche builds new production building in Rotkreuz for 215 million

PharmaceuticalsRoche builds new production building in Rotkreuz for 215 million

Car industry. Audi ends production in Brussels in February

Car industryAudi ends production in Brussels in February

Car industry. EU imposes tariffs on e-cars from China

Car industryEU imposes tariffs on e-cars from China

UN Security Council. Cassis calls for ceasefire in the Middle East

UN Security CouncilCassis calls for ceasefire in the Middle East