Just a few months before the U.S. midterm elections, President Donald Trump has once again raised doubts about the fairness and integrity of elections in his own country—including by alleging an attempt by China to influence the elections starting in 2020. Every American has the right to know that their vote is counted accurately in an election system, Trump said in a rare prime-time address to the nation. We need a system in which fraud and interference are virtually impossible. “Unfortunately, the system we have today falls catastrophically short of that standard.”

Trump accused China of a large-scale attempt to influence U.S. elections. Starting in 2020, Beijing carried out “what is likely the largest theft of election data in history,” Trump said. In addition, the U.S. president claimed that China had paid journalists to publish critical reports about the country. As alleged evidence, Trump cited intelligence data that is set to be released today.

Even years after Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump’s anger over his defeat at the time remains deep—he still refuses to acknowledge it. Instead, the 80-year-old continues to insist that he was robbed of the election victory through fraud. Yet this claim has long since been refuted time and again. Time and again, Trump suggests, in particular, that there was widespread fraud involving mail-in ballots and voting machines. “We must never again stand by and watch a ‘stolen election,’” Trump said in his speech.