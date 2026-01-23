U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to ramp up pressure on Iran in the conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. While he ordered the U.S. military to bomb targets in the country for the 13th consecutive night, Trump announced that damage to ships and cargo would henceforth be compensated by the U.S. using Iranian funds. This apparently refers to Tehran’s frozen assets. Iran, however, remains unyielding: According to the *New York Times*, the leadership of the Islamic Republic rejected a proposal from the U.S. government for a renewed ceasefire, which had been conveyed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Saidi.

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Although the newspaper did not have the details of the proposal, Iranian representatives reportedly stated that Tehran’s leadership was not interested in a temporary agreement that would leave the issue of control over the Strait of Hormuz unresolved, according to Iranian and Iraqi officials. Iran insists on sole control over the strait, which is vital for trade in oil, gas, and fertilizer. With its nightly attacks, the U.S. military aims to counter the threat posed by Iran to merchant ships and civilian seafarers in the Strait of Hormuz.

More Explosions in Iran

After the latest wave of attacks ended early this morning, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which is responsible for the region, reported on X that command centers, drone depots, and coastal surveillance facilities had once again been targeted. Earlier, Iranian media had reported explosions near the cities of Ahwaz, Andimesh, and Omidiyeh in Khuzestan Province, among other locations. Explosions were also reported in the area around Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz and in the city of Bandar Abbas. According to the “Nur News” website, which is close to the Islamic Republic’s Security Council, air defense systems were also deployed in the capital, Tehran.

As on previous nights, Iran responded with counterattacks. According to their own reports, the armed forces in Kuwait once again intercepted missiles and drones from Iran. The emirate’s population was urged to follow safety and security instructions. According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim, the attacks targeted a military base that is also used by the U.S. Air Force. The reports could not be independently verified.

Kuwait is one of the Gulf states that have recently been repeatedly targeted by Iranian counterattacks. On Thursday, the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Jordan, condemned the attacks, which were also directed against the civilian population and non-military infrastructure such as desalination plants and airports. The Gulf Cooperation Council comprises Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Report: Iran Is Quick to Repair Damage

The U.S. and its ally Israel had launched the war against Iran on February 28. According to the U.S. newspaper *The Wall Street Journal*, however, the infrastructure damaged in Iran has been quickly rebuilt—from missile bases deep in the mountains to bridges, ports, and production facilities. The newspaper bases this on information from Israeli and Western officials as well as satellite images. Despite the fierce attacks, Iran remains capable of landing precision strikes against ships and attacking U.S. allies with missiles.

The war with Iran, which the parties to the conflict had temporarily de-escalated, escalated once again at the beginning of the month after Iranian forces fired on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz. With his announcement on the Truth Social platform that damage to ships and cargo would henceforth be paid for with Iranian money, the U.S. president signaled that he intends to hold Iran accountable. However, it remained unclear exactly how he plans to justify this legally. Trump spoke of a “fair and just approach.”

Trump Threatens Iran Following Houthi Attacks

He had previously threatened the leadership in Tehran with retaliation in the event of another attack, following strikes by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia off the coast of Yemen. “Should they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran accountable, as the Houthis are acting as Iran’s proxies,” Trump had written on his platform. He announced “severe military punishment against Iran and, of course, against the Houthis themselves.”

The Houthis, who are allied with Iran, had claimed responsibility for attacks on two Saudi oil tankers that had disregarded a “blockade” they had declared in the Red Sea. About half a dozen ships had previously changed course after the militia announced the blockade earlier in the week—in part to avoid the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, which the militia can attack with drones, missiles, and cruise missiles. Saudi Arabia announced that it would take “all necessary steps” to protect its ships. The Houthi attack then took place on Wednesday night.

While Trump continues to issue new threats against the leadership in Tehran, he is facing increasing opposition to his course of action from his own Congress. The House of Representatives once again passed a resolution on the conflict, in which the chamber called on Trump to end the military operation. Although the resolution has no immediate consequences, it shows that political pressure on the president is mounting—especially with the important midterm congressional elections coming up in November.