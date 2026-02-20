US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs last year. Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

The US Supreme Court has overturned key tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. The ruling hits one of his most important economic policy measures - and puts the limits of emergency powers up for debate again.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Supreme Court has stopped Trump's far-reaching tariffs by 6 votes to 3.

The judges ruled that the emergency law IEEPA does not provide a basis for blanket import tariffs.

The ruling weakens the president's executive power and calls into question key parts of his trade policy. Show more

A ruling with a signal effect for global trade policy: the US Supreme Court has halted key tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump, thus legally thwarting one of the most important economic policy measures of his second term in office. According to US media reports, the decision was made by 6 votes to 3.

At the heart of the proceedings was the question of whether Trump could invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 for his broad-based import tariffs. The law allows the president to intervene in economic transactions in the event of a national emergency - but does not explicitly mention tariffs.

Judges doubt the emergency argument

Trump had described a permanent trade deficit as a "national emergency" and used this as the legal basis for his so-called "Liberation Day" tariffs, including a global base tariff of ten percent and higher "reciprocal" tariffs against individual states. His government argued in court that the regulation of imports was in fact tantamount to the introduction of tariffs.

However, the judges were already skeptical during the hearings. In their ruling, they have now made it clear that the Emergency Powers Act does not confer unlimited powers to impose customs duties. Plaintiffs had also pointed out that the law had never been used to introduce blanket import duties in the five decades or so since its introduction.

Series of defeats in court

Lower courts - including the Commercial Court and a court of appeal - had previously blocked the application of the emergency law to customs duties. They argued that the President did not have "unlimited authority" to impose import duties on almost all trading partners on this basis. The case ultimately ended up before the Supreme Court of the United States, which has now made the final decision.

The government had warned that a ban on tariffs would make the USA more vulnerable to trade conflicts. Critics, on the other hand, saw the practice as a massive expansion of executive power at the expense of Congress and the judiciary.

Political and economic consequences

The ruling is a major setback for US President Donald Trump. Since the beginning of his second term in office, he had systematically used tariffs as a core economic policy instrument and repeatedly justified them on the grounds of national security.

Economists assume that the legal defeat could not only recalibrate US trade policy, but also have a direct economic impact. Many companies had passed on at least some of the additional costs of tariffs to consumers, leading to higher prices.