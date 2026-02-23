It is currently unclear whether and how overpaid additional tariffs can be reclaimed, says trade expert Alfonso Orlando. Orlando is Director ExportHelp + Regional Support at the organization Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE). sda

The US Supreme Court has declared large parts of the import tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump null and void. For Swiss SMEs, this opens up the opportunity for refunds - but the path to this is anything but clear.

The US Supreme Court has declared a large part of the import tariffs introduced by the Trump administration null and void. The US customs ruling opens up an opportunity for Swiss SMEs to reclaim overpaid customs duties.

However, the exact procedure is still unclear and the situation is extremely volatile, as Alfonso Orlando, trade expert at the organization Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE), explains in an interview with the news agency AWP.

AWP: Mr. Orlando, can Swiss SMEs now reclaim overpaid customs duties?

Alfonso Orlando: It is currently unclear whether and how overpaid additional duties can be reclaimed. So far, refund applications are only possible by US-domiciled companies, for example via Swiss subsidiaries in the USA.

AWP: What are the possibilities?

AO: The procedure is still open. Either the government will introduce a refund procedure via the US customs authorities. Or companies will have to file a lawsuit with the US Court of International Trade (CIT). In any case, importers will probably have to take action themselves in order to secure possible refunds.

AWP: This means that they will either have to submit a standard application via the customs authorities or go to court?

AO: Exactly. If the process is through the regular process, importers can file a claim through the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) electronic "ACH Refund Process". Those who have already filed estimated duties can file a correction and request a refund. And if the filing has already been completed, they can file an appeal within 180 days.

AWP: And if it ends up in court?

AO: Then that means court and legal fees and even more time. That would probably be a burden for smaller SMEs in particular.

AWP: Is it even worth it then?

AO: Yes, it should definitely be looked into. It involves a lot of money. In addition, the administrative work can also be outsourced, for example to an appropriate service provider such as a broker in the USA.

AWP: Because they know their way around better?

AO: A specialized company in the USA certainly has more experience and legal know-how with such processes. However, this situation is new for everyone - there are still many unanswered questions and the situation could change by the hour.

AWP: What about companies that have passed on the tariffs to customers via price increases?

AO: Here it depends on what the Swiss exporter has agreed with the customer or retailer. If the company has contractually contributed to the customs duties, for example, it could demand a refund. However, if the distribution partner has assumed the full customs costs and charged them to the end customer, then they will negotiate directly with each other - without the Swiss exporter.

AWP: To summarize: What should Swiss companies do now?

AO: We recommend keeping the issue constantly on the radar. What is topical today may be outdated tomorrow. The amount of the additional tariffs newly announced by Donald Trump alone is controversial: will it be 10 percent, as announced on Friday, or 15 percent, as subsequently threatened on Truth Social? We must continue to expect volatility. Uncertainty is currently at its maximum.

Switzerland Global Enterprise (S-GE) is the official Swiss organization for export promotion and location promotion. With a global network, S-GE supports over 5500 Swiss companies in their international business and foreign companies in setting up in Switzerland every year. S-GE has been acting on behalf of the federal government and the cantons since 1927.