Cheese is one of the products affected by the new tariffs announced by the USA. (symbolic image) sda

The USA loves Swiss cheese - for now. The cheese industry exports to its third most important sales market. New import tariffs and the weak dollar are making exports unprofitable. The industry is sounding the alarm.

Samuel Walder

Swiss cheese is a cult product - and a big seller: around 40 percent of all cheese production goes abroad, from mild to spicy, from Appenzeller to Tête de Moine. Germany and Italy are the perennial favorites among customers - but a very big player is already in third place: the USA. This is reported by the "Tagblatt".

According to the marketing organization Switzerland Cheese Marketing, Switzerland exported 8774 tons of cheese worth 114 million Swiss francs across the Atlantic in 2024 alone. But this lucrative market, of all things, is now on the brink - due to former President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Tariff shock with consequences

Swiss cheese products are already subject to a 10 percent tariff - originally 31 percent had been announced. The news hit the industry like a bolt of lightning. At the delegates' meeting of the Central Switzerland Milk Producers (ZMP), Managing Director Pirmin Furrer spoke of a "systemically relevant export industry".

No wonder: 2024 was the second-best export year of all time, with sales up 7.9%. However, there are fears that this momentum is now being abruptly curbed.

Gruyère as an export hero - and problem child

Gruyère AOP is particularly affected. Almost half of US exports come from this cheese - a whopping 4341 tons crossed the Atlantic. It is followed by the Emmentaler variant "Switzerland Swiss" and the Original Emmentaler AOP with a respectable 400 tons.

Why is Gruyère so popular in the USA? "Because it's the best cheese!" says Philippe Bardet, head of the Gruyère variety organization, confidently. But Bardet warns: "Retailers are ordering less or waiting." Reason: uncertainty due to customs duties. Nevertheless, he is optimistic: Gruyère is positioned in the premium segment - "price increases could be implemented".

Price explosion - and the downside

This is also confirmed by milk processor Emmi. Spokeswoman Simone Burgener is very clear: "The new tariffs mainly affect high-quality specialties such as Gruyère AOP. And we have to pass these additional costs on to our customers in the USA."

The company employs over 1,200 people in the USA and produces 85% of its products locally - but Swiss cheese remains a matter close to its heart. Despite everything.

But it's not just the tariffs that are worrying exporters. The dollar exchange rate is also a burden. It currently stands at around 80 centimes, a disaster for exporters. "I still remember times when it was 2.30 francs," says Bardet. The fall in the exchange rate is also depressing the price of so-called B-milk, which is used for cheese powder, for example.

Cheese industry on a trembling course

The economic pressure is therefore twofold: tariffs are driving up prices, while at the same time there is a threat of falling demand as US consumers can afford less. The Emmi spokeswoman warns: "The tariff situation could put additional pressure on the consumer climate in the USA."

And the Appenzeller Käse variety organization is trying to counter the crisis with foresight. "We are sticking to our decision to further expand the US market," says Head of Marketing Reto Steiger. But he also knows that the air is getting thinner.