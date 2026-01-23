Very few merchant ships are still passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively blockaded by Iran—yet the U.S. government continues to claim that it has full control over the strait.

“It belongs to us,” President Donald Trump told reporters. At some point, the Iranians “might do something, and then they’ll be wiped out.” But the U.S. is in a very good position right now. “We have complete control over the Strait of Hormuz. They have no control.”

The UK Maritime Safety Authority (UKMTO) reported on the X platform that evening that attacks and harassment by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the strait were continuing—and that this was proof that Iran intended to assert its presence along key transit routes and maintain pressure on passing ships. There remains a risk of drifting or uncharted mines. Commercial shipping continues to operate at reduced levels.

"They lied to me all the time"

Trump went on to say that he does not trust Iran. “They’ve lied to me constantly.” Thanks to the U.S.-led war, he said, the Islamic Republic is no longer the “tyrant of the Middle East.” The day before, the Republican had already claimed that, following mine clearance, the strait was once again navigable for ships and was “100 percent” controlled by the U.S.

Iran has not responded directly to the statements. Most recently, the leadership in Tehran had made the reopening of the sea lane contingent on concessions from the U.S. and its allies and had announced its intention to charge fees for passage through the strait.

According to the state-run broadcaster Press TV, Mohsen Resai, who was appointed chairman of Iran’s National Security Council just a few days ago, emphasized that the U.S. must end its war against Iran and its allies in the region and release Iran’s frozen funds so that the strait can be fully reopened. “As long as the U.S. does not change its behavior and does not accept Iran’s conditions, the Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened,” Resai reportedly said.

A Long Struggle to Reopen the Strait

The warring parties have long been locked in a struggle over the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which is effectively blocked and through which a large portion of oil exports from the Gulf states passes. In exchange, Iran’s National Security Council demanded, among other things, an end to all U.S. threats against the country, the lifting of the naval blockade of Iranian ports, the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the region, and full financial compensation for war damages. Iran had previously cited all of these demands as conditions for negotiations with the U.S.

On Monday, Trump, for his part, had demanded compensation payments from Iran as a condition for further negotiations to resolve the conflict. He wrote on his platform, Truth Social, that Iran should pay for every victim whose death or injury was the responsibility of the regime in Tehran.

Before the war against Iran launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February, shipping through the strait between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman proceeded largely uninterrupted. About one-fifth of the world’s oil demand was transported through the Strait of Hormuz, which is also of central importance for the transport of liquefied natural gas and fertilizer.

After the war began, Iran's threats and attacks on ships brought maritime traffic to a near standstill. As a result, world market prices for oil and gas skyrocketed.