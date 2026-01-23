U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with massive attacks on its civilian infrastructure. If negotiations do not take place, power plants and bridges could be destroyed as early as next week. At the same time, the U.S. military launched another wave of attacks.

Here's what it's all about Donald Trump is threatening Iran with attacks on power plants and bridges if Tehran does not negotiate.

According to its own statements, the U.S. military has carried out another wave of attacks against military targets in Iran.

This comes against the backdrop of attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the deadlocked negotiations between Washington and Tehran. Summary created with

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure. “Next week, all power plants and bridges will be destroyed, unless they come to the negotiating table and negotiate,” he said in an interview with the U.S. network Fox News. Trump also announced that intense attacks would continue in the coming nights. The attacks would continue “until I say enough is enough.”

The 80-year-old had already threatened Iran in April with the destruction of all bridges and power plants within a few hours, but did not follow through on his threat. At the time, the president wanted to persuade Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz—which is vital for global trade in oil and liquefied natural gas but had been blocked by Iran through attacks and threats—to shipping traffic.

Next Wave of Attacks Following Attacks on Ships

According to its own statements, the U.S. military began its next wave of attacks on Iran on Tuesday and also resumed the naval blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas. According to U.S. officials, the new attacks were intended to prevent Iranian attacks on merchant ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

After seven hours, the wave of attacks came to an end on Wednesday morning German time, according to CENTCOM, the U.S. regional command responsible for the area. Dozens of military targets—including missile launch sites and defense systems—near the Strait of Hormuz and in Iranian coastal areas were struck. Similar attacks had already taken place on previous nights.

The U.S. military accuses Iran of attacking seven merchant ships last week. According to the report, just under a dozen crew members were killed, injured, or reported missing.

Last week, Trump declared an end to the ceasefire with Iran—which had been in effect since April but had already been violated numerous times—and subsequently announced further heavy attacks on the Islamic Republic. The U.S. and Israel had jointly launched the war on February 28. In mid-June, in an effort to end the war, Washington and Tehran agreed on a framework agreement that was intended to serve as a starting point for in-depth negotiations. However, the talks had already stalled even before the latest attacks.