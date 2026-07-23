Following attacks by the Houthi militia off the coast of Yemen, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with retaliation in the event of another attack. “If they do this again, the U.S. will hold Iran accountable, as the Houthis are acting as Iran’s proxies,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform. He announced “severe military penalties against Iran and, of course, against the Houthis themselves.”

On Monday, the Houthis had declared a “blockade” on maritime traffic to Saudi Arabia. As a result, about half a dozen ships changed course, in part to avoid the Bab al-Mandab Strait off the coast of Yemen, which the Shiite militia—allied with Iran—can attack with drones, missiles, and cruise missiles. Saudi Arabia announced that it would take “all necessary steps” to protect its ships.

Houthi Militia Reports Two Attacks on Saudi Tankers

Early Thursday morning, the Saudi Arabian oil tanker “Encelia” was attacked, causing a fire to break out on board. An official from the Saudi Arabian Transport Authority (TGA) said the attack violated international law and the principle of safe passage for merchant ships. At around the same time, the Houthi militia announced that it had attacked two Saudi Arabian oil tankers that had violated the “blockade” it had declared in the Red Sea, according to the militia-controlled news agency Saba. About ten ships were reportedly forced to turn back.

Several days after the blockade was announced, it remained unclear whether ships affiliated with countries other than Saudi Arabia could continue to pass safely through the strait. The maritime route from Asia to Europe via the Suez Canal runs through this strait and the Red Sea. The strait has gained even greater importance due to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran War.

Chinese tanker can pass through

A Chinese oil tanker has been granted permission to pass through the strait, the industry publication “Lloyd’s List” reported on Thursday. Chinese tankers returning from the Saudi Arabian port of Janbu on the Red Sea may be able to negotiate passage with the militia on a case-by-case basis. The EU-led Aspides mission, which aims to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks, warned ships linked to Israel, the U.S., or Saudi Arabia against transiting the strait.

Starting in 2023, the Houthis had already severely disrupted global trade with attacks on ships in this region—at the time, out of declared solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza War. In the spring of 2025, the U.S. military repeatedly bombed targets in Yemen in an attempt to stop the militia’s attacks on shipping. The confrontation ended only after mediation by Yemen and Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, Oman.

Oman is mediating once again

Oman warned against further escalation. It said it was working with the Houthis, Saudi Arabia, and the United Nations to defuse the situation. Saudi Arabia, together with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, has been waging war against the militia for more than ten years. All efforts to find a political solution to the conflict have failed so far. Oman has repeatedly acted as a mediator in this regard.

For months, there has been speculation about whether the Houthis, in coordination with their main ally, Iran, might launch a new wave of attacks on shipping. The latest escalation was triggered about a week and a half ago by airstrikes in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa, just as a plane from Iran was about to land there. The attacks abruptly ended a ceasefire that had been unofficially in effect in the Yemeni war for about four years.

Conflicts are driving up oil prices

The escalation of the conflict, along with the ongoing war in Iran, drove up oil prices. The price of Brent crude oil rose to $100 per barrel (159 liters) on Thursday, continuing the upward trend. A barrel of North Sea Brent crude rose to $100.36 (about 88 euros) per barrel, reaching its highest level in two months. That was 6.6 percent higher than the previous day.

In the conflict between Iran and the U.S., both sides leveled accusations at each other. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Manila that Iran asks the U.S. every day, both directly and indirectly, to reach an agreement. The problem, however, is that Tehran breaks every agreement or wants to change it again. “So it looks as though they aren’t ready for a deal, and therefore they will continue to pay a price.” This price is rising night by night, Rubio warned. “Perhaps they’ll be ready for a deal in a few days, once they realize that this isn’t a favorable solution for them.”

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi criticized the U.S. stance toward Iran and its approach on Thursday. On state television, he described it as unreasonable, demanding, and aimed at dominance. Araghtschi stated that as long as the U.S. fails to recognize that the only way forward is to respect the Iranian people and Iran’s national interests, there is no basis for progress.

The U.S. had previously attacked targets in Iran for the twelfth consecutive night. According to the U.S. military, these included missile and drone depots, coastal surveillance facilities, and the country’s air defense systems. Due to the dispute over the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway for global oil trade—the conflict with Iran has been escalating again since the beginning of the month.