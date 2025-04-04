US President Donald Trump threatens to impose steep tariffs on pharmaceutical products. KEYSTONE

Will the Swiss pharmaceutical industry soon suffer from Trump's tariffs? Following his announcement, the local pharmaceutical giants are likely to look towards the White House with concern.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The pharmaceutical industry could also soon be hit by Trump's tariff hammer.

"I think that the pharmaceutical industry tariffs will be introduced on a scale never seen before."

Trump announced tariffs of 10 percent on most US imports on Wednesday. Show more

According to US President Donald Trump, the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries will also soon have to brace themselves for steep tariffs. These would be introduced soon, Trump told journalists on board the presidential plane Air Force One.

"We're going to start very soon with the tariffs on chips. Now we're looking at the pharmaceutical industry, and we'll be announcing something in the near future," Trump said. "I think that the pharmaceutical industry tariffs will be put in place on a scale that you've never seen before."

Trump had announced tariffs of 10 percent on most US imports on Wednesday. However, he is imposing significantly higher tariffs on numerous countries with which the US has a large trade deficit, including Switzerland at 32%. However, some goods, including pharmaceuticals, have been temporarily exempted.

Healthcare stocks fell across the board on Friday. Sandoz, Novartis, Alcon, Straumann, Lonza Roche and Sonova lost up to 3.8 percent. Traders pointed to Trump's latest statements on possible pharmaceutical tariffs.

Initially, it had looked as if pharmaceutical products would be spared, which had supported the shares of companies such as Lonza and Novartis on Thursday.

Switzerland exports numerous pharmaceutical products to the USA. High tariffs could weaken the industry.